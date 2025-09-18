Michael Chiklis on The Senior, Tough Characters, and Fantastic Four’s The Thing

“When you read a script, you’re looking for the elements of great storytelling: conflict, something a person is trying to overcome, resolution, all of that,” Chiklis explains. “All of that’s in The Senior. It’s just about a guy who wants to redeem himself for past mistakes.”

Even when talking about these big, universal themes, Chiklis cannot help but frame them in relatable terms. “I don’t think there’s a person alive who hasn’t thought about things that they did when they were a kid or a young adult and just face-palmed,” he chuckles. “They think, ‘I wish I had a second take at that, I wish I could go back and redo that.'”

For Chiklis, it’s that relatability that allows The Senior to appeal to everyone—even readers of a site called Den of Geek, he lovingly chides. “Mike’s decision to go out to play isn’t about him redoing football. It’s about being to help the kids that he doesn’t even know yet on this football team. It’s about helping them grow up and become young men.”

Chiklis knows that such themes connect with people, because he draws from his own life, both in the past and in preparing for the film. “I have to say, some of the greatest lessons I’ve ever had in my life came from coaches on my high school football team,” Chiklis recalls, before pointing out that he underwent an experience similar to that of Flynt. “At age 59, I get to go back and play college football with a bunch of 20-somethings?” he laughs, “Man, I didn’t think that would ever happen, that’s for sure.”

However, the actor’s also quick to point out that he only had a taste of what Flynt did, not the real thing. “Flynt was off-camera during the whole shoot, every day,” reveals Chiklis. “It was daunting, but he also ended up being a great resource because I could go to him and ask, “Hey Mike, what did you do when this happened?'”

Chiklis’s appreciation for Flynt only compounded as they shot the football scenes, most of which were performed by the actor. “There were like three or four shots that I didn’t do and that’s why I marvel at Mike, because there were times I could say to the stuntman, ‘Hey, you take this hit.’ I watched him really get his clock cleaned and I thank God I didn’t do those shots because I’m 59,” he says laughing.