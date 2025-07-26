Fantastic Four: The Terrifying Reed Richards Line That Could Affect Avengers: Secret Wars

Multiversal Problems

“There’s no problem that can’t be solved.” Reed Richards says those words at the end of 2009’s Dark Reign: Fantastic Four #1, illustrated by Sean Chen and written by Jonathan Hickman, the writer who would go on to create one of the most important runs in the characters’ history. In Dark Reign, Reed explores that hypothesis by building the Bridge, a machine that allows him to visit anywhere on the Earth and in any universe.

But by the end of Fantastic Four #570, Hickman’s first issue on the main series, Reed realizes he needs help if he wants to solve everything. And so he uses the Bridge to contact the only person smart enough to help Reed Richards: Reed Richards. Well, Reed Richardses, to be exact. The Reed of Earth-616 (the designation used for the mainline Earth in Marvel Comics and the MCU, confusingly) seeks help from the Interdimensional Council of Reeds, a collection of Mr. Fantastics from across the multiverse.

At first the Reeds seem like a godsend. Together they deal with not only the issues vexing the Reed of 616, but also the issues facing other worlds. Within hours they’ve stopped Galactus and incapacitated Doctor Doom. Yet Reed 616 cannot help but notice something cold and unfeeling about his counterparts, a willingness to sacrifice everything for the sake of solving problems.

And that’s when it hits him: all the rest of the Reeds left their families behind in pursuit of their goals. As a result, they lost their connection to humanity. Yes, they could create utopias. But they made unfeeling and inhumane utopias, not unlike the better world imagined by his arch-nemesis, Victor Von Doom.

The Council of Interdimensional Reeds is just one of many examples of Reed going mad without his family, a reminder that the Fantastic Four are always better together. But Hickman’s story didn’t include the most infamous example of that truism, a character who has become one of the major Marvel villains.

Ultimate Evil

At first the Reed Richards of Earth-1610 seemed like an exception to the evil alternate rule. Which made sense, because Earth-1610 was the home of the Ultimate Universe.