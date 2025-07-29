Fantastic Four and Superman: The One Scene That Shows What a Difference James Gunn Makes

Domesticated Superhero Fighting

All couples fight, especially in high-stress situations. And it’s hard to imagine a situation more stressful than the one that Reed and Sue face late in First Steps. The Silver Surfer has told them that the cosmic being Galactus will devour the planet Earth. Everything they and their teammates Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm have tried has failed to stop Galactus. The only option on the table is to accept the offer Galactus extends to them: he will spare the planet if Reed and Sue give him their infant son Franklin.

Of course, both Sue and Reed refuse, a decision supported by their teammates. But when Reed expresses sympathy for the crowds who have gathered around the Fantastic Four’s headquarters to protest their decision to keep Franklin, Sue snaps. She storms off into another room to cradle Franklin, with Reed trailing behind. She throws his words back at him, recognizing that his acknowledgment that the plan to give up Franklin is “mathematical, ethical, and available” means that he has considered something she considers unthinkable.

“I don’t wonder, I don’t dream,” he retorts. “I invite the worst possible scenarios into my head so I can hurt them before they hurt us. Sue counters by reminding him that imagining those scenarios does still hurt her, as he separates himself from her when the family needs him present.

Unlike First Steps, the fight in Superman starts out so innocuous Clark doesn’t even see it coming. He offers to let Lois interview him as Superman as a bit of flirtation, possibly an opportunity to show her the purity of his intentions. Even if he disagrees with the premise of her first couple of questions, about the public blowback to his decision to intercede in the fictional nation Boravia’s invasion into its neighbor Jarhanpur, Clark remains confident in his ability to handle it.

Yet, a journalist of Lois Lane’s caliber isn’t going to let Clark duck her questions. And so she presses him on how he used his incredible powers against the Boravian president and whether he consulted with the American government before acting. When that line of questioning gets too hot, Lois shifts to ask him about the public skepticism toward Superman, an alien with amazing powers.

Although he wants to maintain his Superman persona and treat Lois like just another reporter, Clark repeatedly breaks character, appealing to his personal feelings toward her. It’s those feelings that linger even after Clark puts an end to the interview and begins to pout away. When Lois calls him on his sulky attitude, Clark pushes back, leading her to mutter to herself and, to be certain, to him, “I knew this would never work.”