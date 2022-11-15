Marvel’s Star Wars Easter Eggs Are Out of Control

This article contains Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers

It’s finally time to dive into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as Ryan Coogler has the honor of rounding off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As with any MCU outing, there’s a slew of Easter eggs that reference everyone from Ant-Man to Ultron, tragic tributes to Chadwick Boseman, and a setup for Thunderbolts. However, for eagle-eyed nerf herders or moof milkers, you might’ve spotted some nods to a certain galaxy far, far away.

During the scene where Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) are kidnapped by Namor’s forces, they are imprisoned by the entrance to Talokan. As Shuri is Wakandan royalty, she is told to dress like a princess and is given some ceremonial garments to wear. It’s here that Riri makes a joke that it’s a trap and that women are always made to dress by their captors. As well as giving the nod to Willie Scott from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Belle from Beauty and the Beast, she name-drops Princess Leia from Star Wars. Remember, Leia had to wear that infamous gold bikini by Jabba the Hutt. It’s also ironic that Disney owns the rights to all three of these franchises.

A potential continuity problem comes from earlier in the movie, when Okoye and Shuri visit Riri’s lockup. If you’re looking closely, you’ll spot a Maz Kanata figure on her desk. Introduced in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Kanata is the goggle-wearing space pirate from Takodana who is over 1,000 years old. Maz is played by Lupita Nyong’o, who you’ll know reprises her role as Nakia from 2018’s Black Panther for Wakanda Forever. Riri is clearly a fan of Maz, so would likely know Nyong’o voiced her in real-life. It’s not a major problem, but with Star Wars canonized in the MCU, it means Oscar Isaac exists as Moon Knight/Poe Dameron, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Padme Amidala, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury/Mace Windu. We’re also about to see Harrison Ford pull double duty as a recast Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross/Han Solo.