New Star Wars Movie Plans May Finally Mean the Return of Sequel Trilogy Era

Star Wars may have started out as the adventure of a young man who escapes his desert planet to save the galaxy, but it has evolved into so much more than just the story of Luke Skywalker and his family. While Skywalkers are never too far away (see Luke’s appearances in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which also featured Princess Leia), series such as the military tale in The Bad Batch and the political drama Andor have expanded the franchise beyond the core film saga.

However, these spinoffs do so in close proximity to the Prequel and Original Trilogies, fleshing out the lives of characters before or after the events of their respective big-screen adventures. It’s an approach which has led Disney+ to carve out its own post-Return of the Jedi shared universe on the small screen, with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and upcoming shows Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew exploring what’s going on in the galaxy five years after the fall of the Empire on Endor. While not as connected, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor also both chronicle what life was like under the Galactic Empire before the rise of the Rebellion. Another series, The Acolyte, will be set about 100 years before the entire Skywalker Saga, introducing us to yet another corner of the galaxy far, far away.

The latter project might make you wonder why Lucasfilm is tackling something set a century before even The Phantom Menace before solidifying plans to revisit its most recent film trilogy. The studio has yet to officially announce any plans to go back to the Sequel Trilogy era, whether through new series or a movie, and last time we heard about Rey, she was still watching twin suns on Tatooine. But that doesn’t mean Lucasfilm isn’t potentially working on new Sequel era adventures in secret…

According to findings by The Hollywood Reporter, the Sequel Trilogy era will reportedly serve as the setting for Damon Lindelof’s (Watchmen, Lost) recently uncovered Star Wars movie. Working alongside co-writer Justin Britt-Gibson (The Strain), Lindelof is allegedly creating a standalone movie set sometime “after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, although it would not be a continuation of the Skywalker saga,” per the outlet. The movie will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who previously helmed two episodes of Ms. Marvel for Disney+, and could “feature some of the characters from the Star Wars Trilogy made in the 2010s.”