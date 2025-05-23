Marvel’s Avengers Release Date Shift Is a Smart Move

In short, Marvel’s had a lot of work to do and the pauses make sense, even if Doomsday is now currently in production. However, the decision to push back the release date is a good thing on creative level.

It’s no secret that Marvel has been struggling since Endgame. It’s not just that superhero fatuige has set in and it’s not just that Endgame and it’s exit of many beloved characters gave fans a good jumping-off point. It’s that the company has spread itself too thin, drawing MCU chief Kevin Feige‘s attention away from quality and pushing out substandard entries that most people don’t want. For a while, audiences kept showing up for the good stuff, as demonstrated by the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and X-Men ’97, and for stuff that resonates with them, like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine.

But too many bland entries, such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Secret Invasion have burned the general viewer too many times, and even solid releases like Loki‘s second season went underwatched.

We are starting to see that turn around. Thunderbolts* proved a hit among critics and audiences, even if it didn’t do the box office numbers of movies from the MCU’s heyday. Likewise, Daredevil: Born Again didn’t dominate the discussion, but it generated decent buzz.

Marvel knows all this. They’ve been quite open about the need to slow production. They already made the bold move of revamping Daredevil: Born Again midway through production, which resulted in a first season that sometimes showed the seams of being two radically different shows stitched together, but overall gave people what they want from Marvel: likable characters, good drama, and cool superhero action.

In fact, Daredevil: Born Again should be the project that fans keep in mind when they consider the Doomsday news. There’s no question that Feige et al. made the right decision when bringing on new showrunner Dario Scardapane and directing duo Aaron Benson and Justin Moorehead, who changed the series from a superhero-adjacent courtroom drama to more of a character piece about Daredevil struggling with the ethics of vigilantism. But they needed to hit their new launch date and so retained a great deal of the original footage shot by the previous creative team. So as good as the final product was, the first season of Daredevil: Born Again didn’t always feel like a coherent vision and often shifted tones wildly.