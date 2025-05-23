Marvel’s Avengers Release Date Shift Is a Smart Move
Avengers: Doomsday will come out six months later now, and that's totally fine.
Two months ago, Marvel announced the cast for the highly-anticipate Avengers: Doomsday in a, let’s call it “unique,” manner. On social media, the studio streamed video of cast chairs with a particular actor’s name on it. The camera would hold for twelve minutes or so, and then Alan Silvestri’s Avengers theme would play and the camera would pan to the right for the next reveal.
Odd as it was, the gamble mostly worked, as we nerds spend all day talking about the names on the internet. Turns out, the methodical pace of the reveal had something else to tell us about Doomsday: that we were going to have to wait a bit. Yesterday, Hollywood Reporter announced that Marvel has pushed Doomsday‘s release date from May 1, 2026 to Dec. 18, 2026 and the release date to the sequel Avengers: Secret Wars from Dec. 17, 2027 to May 7, 2027.
At this point, the release date change shouldn’t be much of a surprise. After all, the fourth Avengers movie was supposed to have released a few weeks ago, on May 1, 2025. Of course, that announcement came back in 2022 and it was for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, staring Jonathan Majors as the time-traveling baddie Kang the Conquerer. Since then, Majors’s off-screen behavior got him booted from the universe and Kang was defeated, first by Ant-Man and a giant bug in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and then his variants were dealt with in the second season of Loki.
Since then, the Avengers movie has been in creative overhaul, first by moving Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton over to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and replacing him with Joe and Anthony Russo, who helmed Infinity War and Endgame. Further, Marvel brought back Robert Downey Jr., now as Fantastic Four arch-villain Doctor Doom, in a move that still doesn’t make sense, but hopefully will on screen.
In short, Marvel’s had a lot of work to do and the pauses make sense, even if Doomsday is now currently in production. However, the decision to push back the release date is a good thing on creative level.
It’s no secret that Marvel has been struggling since Endgame. It’s not just that superhero fatuige has set in and it’s not just that Endgame and it’s exit of many beloved characters gave fans a good jumping-off point. It’s that the company has spread itself too thin, drawing MCU chief Kevin Feige‘s attention away from quality and pushing out substandard entries that most people don’t want. For a while, audiences kept showing up for the good stuff, as demonstrated by the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and X-Men ’97, and for stuff that resonates with them, like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine.
But too many bland entries, such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Secret Invasion have burned the general viewer too many times, and even solid releases like Loki‘s second season went underwatched.
We are starting to see that turn around. Thunderbolts* proved a hit among critics and audiences, even if it didn’t do the box office numbers of movies from the MCU’s heyday. Likewise, Daredevil: Born Again didn’t dominate the discussion, but it generated decent buzz.
Marvel knows all this. They’ve been quite open about the need to slow production. They already made the bold move of revamping Daredevil: Born Again midway through production, which resulted in a first season that sometimes showed the seams of being two radically different shows stitched together, but overall gave people what they want from Marvel: likable characters, good drama, and cool superhero action.
In fact, Daredevil: Born Again should be the project that fans keep in mind when they consider the Doomsday news. There’s no question that Feige et al. made the right decision when bringing on new showrunner Dario Scardapane and directing duo Aaron Benson and Justin Moorehead, who changed the series from a superhero-adjacent courtroom drama to more of a character piece about Daredevil struggling with the ethics of vigilantism. But they needed to hit their new launch date and so retained a great deal of the original footage shot by the previous creative team. So as good as the final product was, the first season of Daredevil: Born Again didn’t always feel like a coherent vision and often shifted tones wildly.
Scardapane, Benson, and Morehead have been promising that season two of the series will be more coherent, and that’s a good thing. But that’s also something they can do because they’re working on a television series. The Russo brothers can’t do the same thing with a movie, even a serialized one like the Avengers films. The story that hits the screen is going to be the story.
And so, we wait a bit more and we’re glad to do it. We want Marvel to get this right, to tell a high adventure story that does right by the characters we love, that makes us feel like we did when we left the theater after Infinity War. In the meantime, we can keep looking at the back of casting chairs and speculating.
Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on
May 1, 2026 Dec. 18, 2026