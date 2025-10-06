Marvel Star Says MCU Movies Are for Fans, Not Critics

Somewhere around Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it became difficult to review Marvel movies in isolation. While any number of punters could roll up at the theater, see the latest installment of their favorite superhero’s adventures and leave happy, having experienced callbacks, Marvel Comics references, and fan-pleasing moments, your average critic might have left a bit baffled. How do you objectively review a movie that’s part of a wider universe, another cog in a narrative machine decades in the making?

As the pile of MCU movies got higher and higher, critics were still expected to review them, whether they were fans or not, and if one got a lukewarm (or worse) reception, some grew more comfortable responding to those reviews with the defense that Marvel was making them for fans, not critics, so it ultimately didn’t matter what critics thought.

This perspective seems to be somewhat shared by one of Marvel’s brightest stars, Elizabeth Olsen. The Scarlet Witch actress was mulling her return to the MCU with People recently, saying that the once-juggernaut comic book franchise is “something that I love, and it’s something I always want to return to.”

She added, “I think the thing that’s been so special about the last five years is I’ve gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would. There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I’d love to do that I think fans also want to. I mean, these movies aren’t for critics, these movies are for fans.”