The Marvel Cinematic Universe Plot Threads That Fizzled Out

Then, in time, it was apparent that the scene didn’t make sense. Why, exactly, was Stark seeking out Ross to begin with? Even though Hulk did eventually get roped into the Avengers, he wasn’t recruited for his brute strength, but because Bruce Banner’s understanding of gamma radiation made him a problem solver for the issue at hand. In a short film The Consultant (originally part of the Thor Blu-ray), Agents Coulson and Sitwell reframed the meeting as a sabotage that they set up in order to prevent the possibility of the Abomination being considered part of the Avengers Initiative. It’s not the worst retcon, but it feels like it throws an unnecessary spotlight on a scene that could have easily been ignored.

Thanos’ Forgotten Sidekick

The Other sure was a character who existed. In the first Avengers movie, this ghoulish alien acted as Loki’s ominous benefactor. There to give just enough exposition and put the fear of capital-G God into Loki without giving away the mid-credits’ big secret. The Other was Thanos’ lieutenant, and as far as we knew early on, his second-in-command. After being so threatening in his first appearance, The Other had less than a minute of screentime in Guardians of the Galaxy before being casually murdered by Ronan the Accuser. According to James Gunn, it was a necessary step to give Ronan some kind of win over Thanos to prevent him from seeming too meek.

Regardless, that guy sure didn’t get to do anything, did he? Hell, he was so swept under the rug that the Russos forgot his existence when making Avengers: Endgame. Think about it. He absolutely should have existed in the Thanos variant’s timeline, but by that point was so overshadowed by the Black Order that he didn’t even get a cameo in the final battle. He would have been like that tiny yakuza guy from The Simpsons.

Karl Mordo’s War Against Magic

Doctor Strange ended with a heel turn you expected if you read the comics to the point that Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) seemed almost too nice throughout the movie. Disillusioned by the Ancient One’s hypocrisy in the name of the greater good, Mordo walked away from his life in Kamar-Taj and made it his mission to depower every single sorcerer. This is one of those threats that would mean a lot in comics or a TV show when you could jump to the next chapter with quickness, but not so much when it’s going to be years until the next movie. Strange himself made appearances in various movies since then, and Mordo was never brought up.

While a variant of Mordo has a supporting role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there has yet to be any sign of the mainstream one. That is, except for Strange casually mentioning having run-ins with his former ally. It really downplays the importance of that post-credits scene when Strange sees him as more of a nuisance that he’s had to deal with off-screen. At least he’s presumably still out there, thanks to the original plan of Scarlet Witch beheading him ending up on the cutting room floor.

Asgardians of the Galaxy

From the moment we got our first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, that stinger of Thor meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy had people excited. Then the movie came out and moviegoers really seemed to enjoy the chemistry between Thor and the ragtag space mercenaries. Once Thanos was dealt with in Avengers: Endgame, Thor would leave Earth and continue his newfound relationship with the talking rabbit and the other idiots. It was a welcome direction that offered many possibilities.