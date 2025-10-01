Avengers: Doomsday Set Pic Teases an X-Shaped Mystery

Although decoding MCU mysteries and teases is often a fool’s errand (remember when Mephisto absolutely did not show up in WandaVision?), this one is a bit more tangible. A new black and white image shared by Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday directors The Russo Brothers offers a glimpse of a stark (no pun intended), dimly-lit soundstage, with a lone figure sitting in the shadows. In the background, we’ve got a blank wall with VFX markers. The chosen caption is “Look hard…”

Check it out…

Not much to go on, but fans have indeed been looking hard. Luckily, they have some Russo Bros precedent to fall back on, because it’s not the first time the directing team have published this kind of tease. In 2018, between the releases of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, they posted a similar shot with exactly the same caption. That mystery ended when an “A” and an “E” were spotted, revealing a hint at Endgame’s then-secretive title.

It’s up to us to decide what those two cheeky chaps are teasing now. Unless the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, is changing its title (seems unlikely), there’s something else afoot, and fans have been squinting at every corner of the new image trying to work out what’s what.