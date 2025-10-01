Avengers: Doomsday Set Pic Teases an X-Shaped Mystery
The Russo Brothers have dropped a new tease for Avengers: Doomsday, but this time it’s a very familiar one.
Although decoding MCU mysteries and teases is often a fool’s errand (remember when Mephisto absolutely did not show up in WandaVision?), this one is a bit more tangible. A new black and white image shared by Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday directors The Russo Brothers offers a glimpse of a stark (no pun intended), dimly-lit soundstage, with a lone figure sitting in the shadows. In the background, we’ve got a blank wall with VFX markers. The chosen caption is “Look hard…”
Check it out…
Not much to go on, but fans have indeed been looking hard. Luckily, they have some Russo Bros precedent to fall back on, because it’s not the first time the directing team have published this kind of tease. In 2018, between the releases of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, they posted a similar shot with exactly the same caption. That mystery ended when an “A” and an “E” were spotted, revealing a hint at Endgame’s then-secretive title.
It’s up to us to decide what those two cheeky chaps are teasing now. Unless the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, is changing its title (seems unlikely), there’s something else afoot, and fans have been squinting at every corner of the new image trying to work out what’s what.
Some fans can spot an “A”, a “V”, and some “X”’s across from each other and think that Doomsday will see the Avengers versus the X-Men, while others are more interested in the shadowy figure (surely one of the Bros?). A few are even wondering if another announcement is forthcoming, one that reveals Secret Wars as a two-parter, bumping the upcoming Avengers movie total to three. With Secret Wars’ epic plot reimagined several times in Marvel Comics through Jim Shooter, Jonathan Hickman, and more, it’s not entirely unthinkable.
What we do know is that Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a massive multiversal crossover movie, reuniting the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and key members of the X-Men, with Robert Downey Jr. confirmed in the villainous role of Doctor Doom.
With over a year to wait until Doomsday’s release, there will no doubt be plenty more breadcrumbs to follow.