The Marvel Post-Credits Scenes, Ranked

6. J. J.J. is Back (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

One of the MCU’s greatest strengths is its casting, finding pitch-perfect actors to portray Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and other comic book faves. But even Kevin Feige’s people couldn’t outdo Sam Raimi’s casting team from the first Spider-Man films. So when J.K. Simmons reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson for Spider-Man: Far From Home, we all let out a cheer—a cheer so loud that we almost missed that he was revealing Spidey’s secret identity to everyone.

5. Groot Grooves (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Groot first appeared in comics as an alien invader from Planet X, one of the many sci-fi monsters that Stan Lee, his brother Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby came up with before the Marvel Age of Comics. But it was the Guardians of the Galaxy movies that made Groot into an A-list character, specifically the post-credits scene from the first film. Watch Groot, now as a sprout after his sacrifice, dance to “I Want You Back” forever won over everyone… well, everyone except for Drax.

4. So, You Want to Watch a Post-Credits Scene (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Throughout this list, we’ve bemoaned the post-credits scenes that seem to insult the viewer for sitting through the credits. But Captain America is so wholesome that he can make an insult feel like a compliment, which is what happens in his post-credits scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming. An extension of the video that Peter watches while in detention, the scene finds Cap extolling the virtues of patience, even if that patience doesn’t pay off with anything more than a jokey post-credits scene.

3. The Avengers Initiative (Iron Man)

The first MCU post-credits scene is still one of the most important. For most of its running time, Iron Man is just a better done version of any superhero movie we’ve seen up to that point, laying out the origin of the hero. But when Samuel L. Jackson appears on screen, looking exactly like the Nick Fury from Marvel’s Ultimate Universe (whom artist Bryan Hitch did base on Jackson), and name drops the Avengers, we realize we’re seeing something more than just a superhero movie. We’re seeing the birth of a cinematic universe.

2. Courting Death (The Avengers)

As stated earlier, people remember Thanos being a much more consistent presence in the first three phases than he actually was. Part of the reason he feels so omnipresent is, of course, the “I’ll do it myself” scene and especially his first appearance at the end of The Avengers, when he’s revealed to be the big bad behind the attack on New York. The simple image of Thanos smiling to the camera, the in-joke pun about courting death (in the comics, Thanos is in love with the physical embodiment of Death); all of it works like a victory lap for the already triumphant film that somehow brought together several solo heroes.

1. Schwarma Dinner (The Avengers)

Some may say that MCU movies are sci-fi films, others call them action films, and still others see them as fantasies of a sort. While the franchise has all of those elements, Marvel movies are first and foremost light comedies about likable characters hanging out together. For that reason, the finale scene in The Avengers is not just the best post-credits scene, but it’s also the most important moment in the MCU. In that moment, we realize that even more than watching heroes fight supervillains, we like watching these particular characters hang out together, even if it’s just to eat schwarma.