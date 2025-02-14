Captain America Brave New World Post-Credits Scene Just Set Up Avengers: Doomsday

So it’s no surprise when Brave New World ends with Sam visiting Thaddeus Ross, no longer in Red Hulk form, in prison on the Raft. Nor is it a surprise when he also drops by the cell of Samuel Sterns, the movie’s big bad, a gamma-radiated supergenius called the Leader.

Even though he’s been defeated, Sterns cannot help but gloat, getting a one-up over Sam by showing off his intelligence. Sterns congratulates Sam and his fellow heroes for the work they’ve done to save the world. But then he reveals the findings of his calculations. “Do you think this is the only world?” Sterns asks. “We’ll see what happens when you have to protect this place… from the others.”

On one hand, Sterns’s reveal is a bit of a let down. We’ve known that there are other worlds. Pop culture is choking on multiverses. Heck, this current phase of the MCU is part of the Multiverse Saga, a storyline that includes Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Deadpool & Wolverine. The Leader’s reveal seems obvious and Sam seems slow on the uptake here, even if there’s no reason for most people on the prime reality Earth-616 to know about these worlds.

On the other, Stern’s warning isn’t just that there are other worlds. It’s also that these other worlds are a threat, and that there are heroes on those worlds who would defend them. That’s a more specific reference to the Secret Wars storyline that Marvel Comics published in 2015, the storyline that will inspire the next two Avengers films, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Unveiling the Secret Wars

Written by Jonathan Hickman, Secret Wars actually begins in his Fantastic Four run in 2009, continued through his run on Avengers and New Avengers in 2013, and culminates with Secret Wars in 2015. The storyline involves a crisis in which Earths from two realities start to phase into the same space, resulting in what Reed Richards dubs an “Incursion,” in which the two Earths interact with one another. Each incursion lasts eight hours, after which the Earths and their respective universes are destroyed.

The New Avengers sections of the Secret Wars storyline deals with attempts by the Illuminati of Earth-616—a secret group of powerful people that includes Richards, Iron Man, Namor, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Black Bolt of the Inhumans, and Beast/Professor X of the X-Men—to save their planet. Along the way, the group meets heroes and villains from other realities, who want to destroy our Earth to save their own. Although initially repulsed by the idea, the desperate Illuminati eventually follows suit, launching attacks on other realities to save Earth-616.