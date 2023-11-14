5 Things Marvel Studios Should Do to Course Correct After The Marvels

Bringing back Kamala Khan (and her family!) gave us more time to play with characters we know and like. The future for Marvel is bright with characters like her. If the MCU would only give them more screen time.

The Worse, the Better

To be clear, Zawe Ashton does her best with Dar-Benn, the Kree Accuser baddie of The Marvels. She glowers at the camera and stares at her enemies with wide-eyed madness. But that’s about all the characterization The Marvels is interested in giving Dar-Benn. The script doles out her backstory in such scattered fragments that we never see her as anything more than a one-note baddie, a person who likes evil for the evil of it all.

Dar-Benn harkens back to the first three phases of the MCU and not in a good way. Sure, we got Loki and Killmonger, and Ego the Living Planet, but we also got Malekith in Thor: The Dark World, Kaecilius in Doctor Strange, and Whiplash in Iron Man 2, characters who distracted from what we really enjoyed about those movies (more on that in a minute).

The best Marvel movies mix together compelling villains whose motivations and charisma challenge the heroes. Killmonger stands alongside Heath Ledger’s Joker as the best villain in any superhero movie because his mere presence forced T’Challa to reconsider his actions. Loki stole the spotlight from Thor and the Avengers because his arrogance and approach to power called into question the very idea of a superhero team. Yes, both of these characters are portrayed by charismatic performers, but the same is true of Dar-Benn, Kaecilius, and other wasted characters. Audiences are no longer accepting villains who serve as generic placeholders. Viewers deserve a better class of criminal, and if the MCU won’t give it to them, then they’ll get it someplace else.

The Real Marvels are the Friends We Made Along the Way

That said, the MCU isn’t really about the bad guys. The MCU became a global phenomenon not when Tony Stark said “I am Iron Man,” nor when Steve Rogers missed his dance to crash into the ice, and not even when the camera circled around Earth’s mightiest heroes as they assembled in The Avengers. Rather, it happened after the credits of The Avengers when the heroes sat around and ate shawarma. Still in costume, but too tired to look heroic—heck, too tired to toss off any Joss Whedon one-liners—the quintet simply sits around as friends.

That friendship between the characters and our affection in the audience for them has been the secret of the MCU’s success. We can handle lackluster effects, generic plots, and substandard action sequences, but we cannot handle seeing our friends apart. Captain America: Civil War suffers from every one of the aforementioned problems, but works because we get to see Bucky and Falcon snipe at each other, because Cap and Tony have a heart-to-heart, and because Ant-Man rides Hawkeye’s arrow.