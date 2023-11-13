Loki Time Stone Theory Sets Up Marvel’s Multiverse Future

It would make sense for the events of Loki seasons 1 and 2 to be the major catalyst for the multiversal madness we’ve seen in the rest of the MCU. One of the largest theories after the season 1 finale suggested that He Who Remains’ death and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) fighting Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and becoming the Scarlet Witch in the season finale of WandaVision take place at the same time, which is around November 2023.

Even with all of the time travel, time slipping, and just general weird time stuff in season 2 of Loki, Loki’s sacrifice and the formation of Yggdrasil seems to take place chronologically only a few days or so after He Who Remains’ death, depending on how time passes in the TVA. Basically, He Who Remains dies, the timeline becomes unstable with all of the new branches, Loki and the others try to fix it, branches explode and die, and then Loki, like Wanda, realizes the true nature of his powers and goes back to that moment and to create Yggdrasil.

If this is the case, which it really seems to be, then all other multiversal shenanigans have occurred a year or more after this moment, starting with No Way Home. Chronologically, this theory makes sense, or as much sense as anything can in the Multiverse Saga. With the sacred timeline no longer in its isolated plane of existence, it’s easier for other branches and universes to interact with the MCU proper, and vice-versa.

But it doesn’t seem like Loki nor the TVA are interested in controlling the multiverse, instead acting as guardians of the tree of time to make sure that other Kang variants don’t try to seize control as He Who Remains once did. Sure, Loki likely now has the power to influence these infinitely growing branches, but after spending centuries to ensure the survival of the TVA and his friends, Loki is clearly not the same man he was when he was plucked from the alternate post-Endgame 2012 and set on this path.

Another theory suggests that Loki and Wanda have even more in common than being at the center of the MCU’s multiversal expansion. Now that Loki has the ability to control time and all of its branches, some fans have suggested that this could mean that Loki has somehow become a conduit for or representation of the power of the Time stone.

If this theory holds true, y’all do realize what this means for the reality stone as well https://t.co/u7xfMbhAxw — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) November 11, 2023

According to Tom Hiddleston, Loki and the stone have more than just their favorite color in common. In an interview on The Tonight Show, Hiddleston says that “time slipping, technically, gives Loki some interesting moves he can make. I suppose, yeah, he can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time slip, I don’t know that other characters can time slip.”