Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom Reveal Reminds Us Marvel Protects Its A-Listers

Ever since a green-cloaked figure strode onto the Marvel stage at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed himself to be Robert Downey Jr., fans have been wondering the same thing: “What the heck will the MCU version of Doctor Doom look like?” Well, thanks to a recently leaked piece of promo art, we have our answer. He looks like Doctor Doom.

Thanks to images shared by several online social media feeds, including Avengers Update on the app formerly known as Twitter, we can now say that the MCU will be bringing a faithful version of Doctor Doom to the big screen next year in Avengers: Doomsday.

First look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in promotional art for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/ox0MfuekgU — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) September 11, 2025

The MCU Doom wears a mask twisted into a glowering visage, surrounded by a hood attached to his green cloak. Green cloth runs down the sides of the not-so-good doctor’s body, with a harder material on his abdomen, covered with a diamond pattern. Doom’s gauntlets have the same high-tech look, as do the bands running across his arms. However, the purely mechanical armor has been replaced by chainmail. Interestingly, the discs on Doom’s chest now have two different images on them, but, all-in-all, this is classic Doctor Doom.

Of course it’s not like Doom has undergone too many changes since Jack Kirby and Stan Lee debuted the character 1962’s Fantastic Four #5. Kirby gave the character his signature green tunic, his ever-present steel face, and his high-tech body armor. And most creatives who followed knew they could not improve upon it. Sure, Marvel has sometimes changed Doom’s color scheme—most notably considering the upcoming Avengers movie slate, he donned a white version for Secret Wars—and, sure, he sometimes has variations for a particular moment, such as the ghastly new armor he created when devoting himself to sorcery during Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo’s legendary run (seriously, look it up; it’s nasty). But not even John Byrne, who rarely missed a chance to meddle with King Kirby’s work, veered from the classical look.