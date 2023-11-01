Marvel’s Potential Avengers Rethink With Robert Downey Jr. Suggests Loss of Confidence

Avengers: Endgame was never a real ending for the Marvel Studios formula, but it was intended to be a grand sendoff for the actors who played some of the studio’s most beloved characters. That is why each actor got to sign a signature during the end credits, with it being a clear swan song for Downey, Evans, and Johansson—even though Johansson frustratingly only got her solo Black Widow movie after the fact. But even that belated courtesy to the star ended in acrimony when Johansson and Marvel’s parent company of Disney went briefly to court over the streaming residuals generated by that film’s last minute hybrid release behind a paywall on Disney+.

It is, in fact, those increasingly high fees for actors who became global superstars under the Marvel umbrella that made any long-term return seem remote, with Downey in particular enjoying a film-by-film contract that virtually guarantees he makes north of $80 million per picture. (He also is 58 years old and presumably wants to work in more than superhero movies for the rest of his life.)

So Marvel spent its self-designated “Phase 4” and “Phase 5” pivoting away from the original Avengers actors, save for Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner who renewed contracts. Beyond that, the studio attempted to emphasize a new generation of talent, beginning with Florence Pugh seemingly stepping in to replace Johansson in Black Widow—a feat that has seemed to work with the actor’s Yelena Belova becoming a fan favorite in subsequent appearances, which is supposed to lead into next year’s Thunderbolts. Similarly, Marvel attempted to launch new characters with entirely new brands like the Eternals on the big screen, as well as next generation variations on characters we’ve already seen, a la Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop as a Hawkeye-like archer, Kathryn Newton as the next generation of shrinking superheroes in Ant-Man 3, and the still greatly anticipated film debut of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World, which is due out next year.

However, Marvel’s attempt to pivot past its original roster of Avengers stars has been checkered at best. While certain films have still hit with all the force of an Infinity Gauntlet, the biggest of them starred Marvel’s most popular character, Spider-Man, and the next biggest was the first MCU summer release after the pandemic, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness grossing a staggering $955 million worldwide only last year.

… And yet, most of Marvel’s biggest success stories in Phases 4 and 5 have been products descended from Avengers: Endgame, including Marvel’s biggest win of the past year: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which grossed $846 million this past summer. That’s almost as much as Vol. 2 in 2017, but the film was also a swan song of sorts itself, in this case for James Gunn’s version of the Guardians roster. Conversely, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to gross what the first Ant-Man earned back in 2015, never mind 2019’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, which came out in the afterglow of Avengers: Infinity War.

Meanwhile this month’s The Marvels, a sequel to another MCU box office juggernaut sandwiched between Infinity War and Endgame, is tracking to potentially open at half of Captain Marvel’s $153.4 million debut. It’s fair to wonder whether it was a good idea to market that film as a crossover between Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, the star of the underrated—but also severely underwatched—Disney+ TV series Ms. Marvel.