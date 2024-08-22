Mad Max: Fury Road Would Have Radically Different Ending with Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson’s Journey On and Off the Fury Road

The germ of pursuing a fourth Mad Max movie goes back to at least the 1990s when George Miller, fresh off seeing the sci-fi movie Contact taken away from him, began entertaining the idea of returning to the Australian desert for one last ride with Max in his “Black on Black” Interceptor. Actually, he was approached at first to make a Mad Max syndicated television series in the vein of Xena: Warrior Princess, but the director quickly pivoted to an idea he had back during the making of The Road Warrior: what if there was a Mad Max movie that was a wall-to-wall chase film?

Over the next several years, a branching collaboration of filmmakers, artists, and storytellers helped him conceive the basis of what became Mad Max: Fury Road. And if everything had gone smoothly, the film would have been released in the early 2000s with Mel Gibson back in the role of Max Rockatansky.

“George, it’s fucking fantastic and I love it,” lead storyboard artist Mark Sexton recalled Gibson saying one afternoon in 2001. At the time, Gibson had just looked over thousands of storyboards and sketches that Miller and his co-writers had turned into their ‘screenplay’ for Fury Road. To read it, one had to travel all the way down to Miller’s office in Sydney. Gibson did just that when he said, “But we’ve got to get this going now, because I’m nearly 50, and I don’t even know if I can do it now, let alone in five or six years.”

It of course did not get going either then or five or six years later. As recounted in the same book with Sexton’s memories, Kyle Buchanan’s excellent Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, this movie was an odyssey of false starts and production derailments. The first of which being an intended production start in the Namib desert—the same southern African waste that would eventually prove to be the location backdrop of Fury Road—falling apart in the early 2000s. After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, studio executives, plus reportedly Gibson himself, got cold feet about filming in a predominantly Muslim country, and the project was delayed long enough for Gibson to age out of the role—and to also reveal horrible dark sides of his nature to the public.

However, the ending the filmmakers originally conceived of for Mad Max, chiefly Gibson’s Mad Max, would carry on through Fury Road’s many twists and turns in the years to come.

The Original Mad Max: Fury Road Ending

“In the storyboarding phase, it was all of them going up on the platform, and Max is there supporting Furiosa,” Sexton revealed in Blood, Sweat & Chrome. “This was in the iteration where it was supposed to be Mel Gibson, and so it was really considered to be the end of Max’s story. He’s now become reintegrated into society and regained his humanity. He wants to become part of a greater thing as opposed to being a loner, and he is going up toward ultimate salvation.”