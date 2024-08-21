The Mad Max Video Game That Fills in Furiosa and Fury Road’s Gaps

For confirmation, look no further than the gamers who were intimately familiar nine years ago with a warlord named Dr. Dementus (whom Chris Hemsworth eventually played, albeit without the apparent PhD), and how that demagogue conquered Gastown before launching the Wasteland into a “40-Day War.” If you read all the details provided by the Mad Max game’s character profiles, or paid close attention to dropped lines of dialogue throughout the game, you would know all about how Dementus challenged Immortan Joe and the Citadel for supremacy over the dunes, and that Dementus’ defeat set the stage for both the game and the events that later transpired in Mad Max: Fury Road.

In other words: the Mad Max game gives a version, at least, of the ideas and events Miller and Lathouris had planned for Mad Max: The Wasteland, and even in the form of a different medium, and in a project Miller more or less disowned, the game tells us why mad, Mad Max is having hallucinations in Fury Road and is so unwilling to get involved with Furiosa and her frightful flight to the Green Place.

What Mad Max Was Doing Before Fury Road

Whether as a nod to fans who enjoyed the Mad Max game, or just a knowing wink to his own sense of world-building, one of Miller’s few traditional easter eggs to appear in Furiosa occurs right after Anya Taylor-Joy’s titular avenging angel builds a mechanical arm and cuts her hair down to a short, crisp buzz cut. Dropping her voice also several octaves until she sounds uncannily like Charlize Theron, Furiosa demands, “I need a vehicle” to the Citadel’s mechanics. A sharply featured man with a hunch then rushes up to the imperator and purrs, “I’ve got a vehicle.” The figure subsequently guides Furiosa to the ugliest bucket of bolts the Wasteland ever knew.

The name of the overeager engineer is Chumbucket, and he would go on to play a fateful role in the life of Max Rockatansky. Animated as a more traditional hunchback in the Quasimodo tradition in the Mad Max game, Chumbucket becomes Max’s sidekick. He’s also an acolyte who worships Max as a kind of motor-head messiah. He believes Max is a Wasteland “saint” and offers Max what Chumbucket calls his “magnum opus.”

At first glance, the Magnum Opus is just as ugly a collection of spare parts as what Furiosa drives into battle at the end of her movie. However, the goal throughout the game is to make those spare parts as ferocious (if not more so) than Max’s beloved Interceptor from the original movies. This is because when we meet Max in the game, he’s survived a nasty encounter with one of Immortan Joe’s sons, Scabrous Scrotus. This same character appears in Furiosa and is played by Josh Helman, albeit in the game he more closely resembles another of the Immortan’s sons, Rictus Erectus, who is played by Nathan Jones in both Furiosa and Fury Road. Perhaps that is because when Avalanche developed the Mad Max game, the developers only had Jones’ fearsome wardrobe photos as Erectus to use as a model.

In any event, the game begins with a Max who has already been in the desert too long. He is isolated and happier that way, just like the silhouette of a figure standing by his Interceptor as he watches Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa walk half-dead across the waste. But after Scabrous Scrotus steals Max’s “Black on Black” Interceptor, and leaves Max for dead in the same desert, the “saint” becomes determined to use Chumbucket to build a new car that can escape Wasteland and reach the fanciful “Plains of Silence.” Hence the game is Max and Chumbucket’s odyssey to scrounge together a ferocious vehicle in the shadow of a Gastown now ruled by Scrotus like his own private fiefdom.