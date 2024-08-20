The Mad Max and Furiosa Movies Ranked

There are many standards by which we can measure the influence of the Mad Max franchise. The series consists of five excellent movies, all made by Australian filmmaker George Miller and a host of co-creators. The series launched the career of Mel Gibson who, until his hate-mongering came to light, was one of the most engaging movie stars of the 1980s and ‘90s. And it defined the idea of the post-apocalypse so much that revved-up machinery and bondage gear has become the de facto look of the end of the world.

At their center, though, the Mad Max movies are deeply personal stories about two things: the way humans destroy themselves with their own inventions, namely the motor cars and the gas they guzzle, and the way communities and even empathy endure in the Wasteland.

Although Miller helms each of the entries, the franchise has evolved over its 45-year existence. Tom Hardy stepped in as cop-turned-wandering-do-gooder Max Rockatansky after Gibson left, and more digital effects have come to complement the practical work that made the future savage. For that reason, ranking the Mad Max movies is less a matter of judging them on aesthetic merits and more an examination of which films best realize the battle for sanity in a world gone mad.

5. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome has always been saddled with charges of watering down the franchise. By 1985, Mel Gibson had gone from handsome but gruff Aussie weirdo to potential Hollywood leading man. Furthermore, Beyond Thunderdome put Max in charge of a group of children and against an A-lister in the form of Tina Turner as Aunty Entity. Most importantly, Miller was still grieving the death of Byron Kennedy, the co-creator of Mad Max and Miller’s partner in insanity who died in a helicopter accident in 1983. Miller made Thunderdome, in part, as a way to work through his grief, and even asked George Ogilvie to co-direct. That choice, however, resulted in a film with a divided tone—divided from itself and the other films.