Last Minute Actor Replacements Who Became Movie Stars

Indeed, the role of Terry Richmond was originally supposed to be played by John Boyega, who not only signed on for the film but was in the midst of shooting it when he left the production under reportedly contentious circumstances. Whatever the reason, the film had been shooting for nearly a month when he dropped out, and Pierre didn’t come aboard until almost half a year after that (production itself was paused a full 10 months). Nonetheless, according to most viewers today, the troubles became became a boon for the streaming sensation.

Viggo Mortensen in The Lord of the Rings

Perhaps the most famous instance of an actor being replaced mid-production—or at least right before principal photography—is Stuart Townsend losing out on the role of Aragorn in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy despite having spent months rehearsing for the part. While reports differ whether he was let go either the day before cameras rolled, or rather the first or second day after he began filming, the fact remains that Jackson and his producers came to the conclusion well into the eleventh hour that they wanted somebody else.

Jackson has spoken repeatedly about deciding the then 28-year-old Townsend was too young for the man who would be King of Gondor, and looked for an older actor who would have some gray in his beard (Viggo Mortensen was 42 at the time he was cast). Other specifics remain difficult to parse out, but Townsend opened up about the disappointment in 2019, saying, “I have no good feelings for those people in charge, I really don’t. The director wanted me and then apparently thought better of it because he really wanted someone 20 years older than me and completely different.”

Mortensen of course became an international star after playing Aragorn in all three Lord of the Rings movies, which he parlayed into a career largely defined by indie films with choice auteurs like David Cronenberg—as well as Green Book.

Hugh Jackman in X-Men

Another icon of 2000s action and nerd cinema is Hugh Jackman in his signature role: the Wolverine. Not only is it a character that defined Hugh Jackman’s big break in Hollywood but also his whole career, with Jackman showing an enduring affection for Logan by returning to the part time and again for the last 24 years.

Yet he was the very definition of a last-minute stand-in since the part of Wolverine was originally offered to and accepted by Scottish actor Dougray Scott. Considered an up-and-comer at the time, Scott had also been cast in the role of the big bad for Mission: Impossible II, which came out the same summer as 2000’s X-Men. While reports vary as to why exactly he was unable to wrap up production on time on M:I2 and get to Canada to shoot X-Men (the most common reason given is that production went over-schedule on the John Woo spy movie), the producers and director Bryan Singer were left scrambling to find a replacement.