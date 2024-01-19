Back to the Future’s Ending Was Changed After It Became a Hit

Back to the Future is considered to be one of the greatest time travel films ever made. Having become a hit in the mid-’80s, the sci–fi classic has been discovered by fresh eyes in the four decades since its release with each new wave of fans fascinated by its behind the scenes trivia.

Do you remember the first time you heard that Michael J. Fox wasn’t originally cast as Marty McFly? Do you recall how weird it was seeing footage of Mask star Eric Stolz as Marty, or finding out that the film would have been called Space Man from Pluto if producer Steven Spielberg hadn’t stepped in to stop studio exec Sid Sheinberg from changing the title? Did you know that Marty’s mentor Doc Brown was supposed to have a pet chimp instead of a dog called Einstein?

Depending on how deep down the rabbit hole you’ve gone when picking up Back to the Future factoids, you may also know that the first film was never meant to be anything other than a standalone tale of a high school teen who accidentally travels back in time and has to save his parents’ crumbling marriage. Director Robert Zemeckis and and screenwriter Bob Gale had certainly created a fun twist into the end of the movie, with Marty returning to an altered 1985 and a much improved home life, only to be yanked out of his reverie by a manic Doc Brown. The eccentric scientist tells him that he and girlfriend Jennifer now have to travel forward in time to help out their kids. But that’s all it was supposed to be: a fun twist. Time and again, the filmmakers have stated that they would never have made Jennifer so key to the ending of the first movie if they knew they were going to have to construct a sequel plot that included the character. But that may come as a surprise to those who watched Back to the Future at home later on!

After the film unexpectedly made over $380 million at the box office and became the highest-grossing film of the year, it wasn’t long before Universal execs suddenly warmed to the idea of a sequel, and how better to get people excited for one than by getting the word out far and wide that Marty’s time-traveling story would indeed continue? Unfortunately (or not), the internet wasn’t in the palm of our hands in the 1980s. Social media wasn’t around to spread the happy news that Back to the Future Part II was happening, and the studio considered that to be a real problem. The first movie had never explicitly told viewers that there would be a sequel, so they believed the hype train was still stalled at the station.