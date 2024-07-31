Appreciating the Pre-MCU Superhero Movies of the 2000s

That freedom, both for filmmakers and perhaps their shortsighted studio executives, led to a lot of junk like the soulless and sitcom-y Fantastic Four flicks, and whatever the hell they thought they were going for in the 2004 Catwoman starring Halle Berry. However, it also led to franchises as vividly different as the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, Ang Lee’s mind-boggling Hulk swing, and, yes, the good and bad of the X-Men movies that trickled all the way into the late 2010s. Heck, the first Marvel movie after the candy-colored Spider-Man in 2002 was a Daredevil film wherein Elektra is brutally murdered and the hero smashes the knees of his arch-nemesis in extreme close-up.

It should be noted the most successful of these were also, like the MCU titles that came later, the ones that hewed closer to the spirit of the comics. In fact, there still hasn’t been a live-action Spider-Man more in line with Spidey’s golden age run under the stewardship of Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, and John Romita Sr. than the first two Raimi movies. Marvel shrewdly honed in on the few areas Raimi’s interpretation were found wanting—like Spidey’s sense of humor or general youthful exuberance—but when it comes to capturing the melodramatic soap opera of Peter Parker’s life? The Raimi movies were like mini-emotional epics, with Spider-Man 2 in particular turning into the type of neurotic New Yorker love story that might have played to raves in the Village during the ‘70s. The loss of Tobey Maguire’s powers in that movie became a metaphor for an urbanite’s existential crisis about the direction of his life—and his inability to perform when the woman he loves is marrying someone else.

The movie captures that with total conviction and then the kind of sudden bouts of manic energy, and sometimes mean-spirited violence, that are Raimi’s hallmarks. But we know from the rather divisive fan reaction to Raimi’s recent Marvel foray in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a movie far more muted in its authorial flourishes or adult-leaning touches than Raimi’s Spidey trilogy, that letting a director put that much transgressive personality into these movies has become a taboo.

But that trilogy is rather mild when compared to the level of creative freedom Nolan achieved by the time The Dark Knight opened in the same summer as the MCU’s first two pictures, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk. The Dark Knight jettisons whole cloth elements fans once thought integral to these characters—be it by way of giving us a Joker in pancake makeup instead of chemically altered flesh, or a Batman eager to one day not be Batman—yet it retained the spirit of some of the most defining stories ever written about the Caped Crusader.

Batman: Year One, The Long Halloween, and The Killing Joke, among others, were all striking influences on The Dark Knight, and Nolan distilled them into an experience that was singularly cinematic and electric, especially whenever Heath Ledger’s smilex-free Joker came on-screen. In Nolan’s hands, Batman versus the Joker became as searing a cinematic allegory for the paranoia and moral ugliness that erupted in the post-9/11 years as any film actually about the War on Terror. It was both a drama about the state of America, and a definitive cinematic rendering of the elemental appeal of those characters. And it could live side-by-side in a genre that was also producing in the same year Iron Man and Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Letting auteurs have free hands with these characters did not always end well for fans or the film. Ang Lee turning Hulk into an Oedipal tragedy about fathers and sons, complete with said father (Nick Nolte) turning into a giant bubble at the end of a talky two and a half hour movie, satisfied no one in particular, including Lee. Even so, I’m not sure there has been a scene that better communicated the cathartic release of the Hulk’s rage than when he goes to town on a couple of tanks in the desert following a half hour of Bruce Banner (Eric Bana) and Betty Ross (Jennifer Connelly) somberly excavating his traumatic childhood memories.