Wednesday Season 2: Exclusive Look Inside a Darker Danse Macabre with the Addams Family

This article appears in the new issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. You can read all of our magazine stories here.

The key to writing a brutally funny Wednesday Addams joke is to not write a joke at all. By virtue of her macabre predilections and hobbies—as well as the naturally sardonic performer channeling her on Netflix—the humor speaks for itself. Take the first scene of Wednesday Season 2 where the daughter of Gomez and Morticia finds herself bound and gagged at the tea party from hell. All around her sit eerie dolls made with real human hair and other ghoulish accouterments. Yet Jenna Ortega’s raven-hued vigilante seems nonplussed about her situation when she makes eye contact with the camera.

“I’m tied up in a serial killer’s basement,” her voiceover states with the undercurrent of a boast. “Who says nightmares don’t come true?” To showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, this is the epitome of Wednesday’s appeal as a character and series.

“I think it’s really about her point of view,” Gough says of why the humor of the show connects with so many people. “I think when you write to a joke, it always falls flat. It always feels like you’re reaching. Every one of her lines is really her point of view, and that’s what is ultimately funny about Wednesday: how she sees the world.” That and, as Millar also adds, keeping her lines clipped. “The fewer words she says, the better.”