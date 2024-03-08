Damsel Review: Millie Bobby Brown’s Girl Power Princess Story Isn’t Anything New

Damsel also makes sure that we know Elodie is adept at mazes, showing how she creates them for herself and her younger sister. This is a character trait that certainly helps to make her more dimensional, but at the same time, it reads as though director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) and writer Dan Mazeau (Fast X, Wrath of the Titans) doesn’t think that the audience will believe Elodie can make it out of the dragon’s lair if we don’t know she’s a maze savant beforehand.

Aside from Elodie, Damsel doesn’t really know how to handle the other women either. Robin Wright’s Queen Isabelle is the villainous monarch upholding a patriarchal tradition, but the film never addresses why it’s her and not the king who is in charge of the kingdom’s secret. Angela Bassett is incredible as always, but her talents are wasted in a role without much to do other than offer motherly support to Elodie and her sister.

Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) as the voice of the dragon is an inspired casting choice, but her character arc feels like a less profound rehash of what Maleficent did a decade ago – a monstrous woman has something stolen by an over-confident king, and in return she takes revenge on his kingdom.

Every time that Damsel comes close to saying something about women’s roles in upholding patriarchal standards or pushing back against the patriarchy in any way, it doesn’t quite get there. All of its female empowerment is surface-level – there’s a scene at the end that is very reminiscent of season 8 Daenerys from Game of Thrones, and not in a good way!

If you’re looking for a fairy tale that actually has something new and important to say, I recommend looking elsewhere. I can’t help but wonder how different this movie may have been with more women at the helm, not to discredit Brown’s role as an executive producer. This isn’t to say that men can’t tell feminist stories well — Mad Max: Fury Road is a good example — but Damsel reads very much like a man’s perspective on what an empowered woman looks like, and that just doesn’t cut it anymore. Not when there are so many women and nonbinary people telling their own empowering stories on screen.

Damsel is a perfectly fine movie if you have two hours to kill. The action is thrilling enough and the visual effects are well done. The way the dragon’s fire moves like molten lava out of her mouth rather than just as the straight breath of fire that we often see in fantasy is a visual technique I hope to see again. The performances from Brown, Bassett, Wright, Aghdashloo, and the rest of the cast also help make this movie worth at least one watch before it gets lost in the Netflix algorithm. It just misses the mark too many times to make it worth anything more than that.