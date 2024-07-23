Deadpool & Wolverine First Reactions Claw Their Way Onto the Internet

Here’s the thing about Deadpool: he knows that he’s in a movie. So he’s probably aware that his long-awaited first MCU entry Deadpool & Wolverine has finally been screened to critics and that those critics are sharing their thoughts about the movie on social media. But is he reading the tweets and jumping in joy or blowing himself up a la Deadpool 2? The studio betting big on the character’s latest theatrical outing is definitely hoping it’s the former.

After the relative box office and critical failures of Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, Deadpool & Wolverine is the sole Marvel movie making it to theaters this year (unless we count Sony trash such as Madame Web). Marvel hopes that star Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool will help turn the tide of superhero fatigue and make the MCU the sensation that it once was. Of course, Deadpool knows all about being tapped in to save the MCU, which is why he calls himself “Marvel Jesus” in the trailers.

The Merc With a Mouth won’t be saving the MCU all alone. He’s bringing with him Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, whose debut in 2000’s X-Men helped kick off the second wave of superhero movies. Even if he isn’t the most comics accurate version of the character, Jackman’s Wolverine helped broaden Logan’s appeal to wider audiences, building to his soulful swan song Logan in 2017.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine finds the Time Variance Authority from Loki recruiting Wade to help them save his universe. Unable to do the job by himself, Deadpool gets some help from a version of Wolverine who failed his own universe. The adventure sends the duo into the Void, the space between realities (also seen in Loki).