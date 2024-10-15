Joker 2: How Much of a Character Can You Strip Away and Still Be Faithful?

But by stripping this character back the way that Phillips has, it raises the question of just how much you can strip back a character while still having it be, in any way, meaningfully the same character. Like a tower of Jenga blocks, how much can you take away while still leaving the structure standing?

Harley Quinn

The qualities of the character that Philips wanted to “strip away,” the high voice, the accent, and the sassiness, were introduced by writer Paul Dini based on the actor who would first voice the role, Arleen Sorkin. These qualities, along with the medieval jester costume, would come to define the character and as time went on we would discover she was also a psychologist (originally at Arkham to treat Joker before falling in love with him), and a big fan of giant cartoon mallets.

But to be a comic book character (and it wasn’t long before Harley found her way into comics) is to be constantly reimagined, and Harley has seen a lot of that.

The first, drastic reimagining came with her appearance in the Batman: Arkham Asylum game. For the game, her jester onesie disappeared in favour of a far more grim, gritty, and above all, revealing outfit. It met with a wave of criticism, but still found its way back into comics and quickly became the default Harley outfit—proving the basis of Margot Robbie’s first appearance as Harley in Suicide Squad, as well as the Harley animated series.

But watching Robbie’s performance, while it is most definitely not for children, she is still recognizably the same character that Arleen Sorkin voiced in Batman: The Animated Series. Her outfit is different, with only a vague red and blue colour coding to hark back to that original outfit, and a baseball bat in place of a cartoon mallet, but the bubble gum, the accent, the air of candyfloss ditzy-ness around a core of steely determination is still there. She still has the same drive—mainly a desire to cause chaos that is sometimes channelled into attraction to evil guys who are no good for her.

This is arguably also the primary drive for Philipps’ version of Harley, but while most iterations of Harley are criminals and psychologists in their own right, drawn towards people with as much of or more of a hunger for chaos than her own, this version comes across as little more than a fangirl, and when the target of her fandom doesn’t live up to her ideals, she attempts to Lady Macbeth him into the role as if she’s incapable of filling it herself.