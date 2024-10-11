Joker Actors Ranked From Worst to Best

Even when playing “a regular dude,” Leto confuses more acting with good acting. So why in the world would anyone ask him to play the Joker in Suicide Squad, especially following up Heath Ledger‘s iconic take? Sure enough, Leto throws everything at the wall in the hope that something would shock viewers. Is a “twisted” tattoo on his forehead shocking? No? How about laying around a bunch of knives while audibly attempting to turn your laugh down to half-speed? Nothing? What if the Joker coos about hurting Harley Quinn?

Ledger’s Joker described himself as a dog just chasing cars, but that explanation better fits Leto’s unfocused take. That fact makes Snyder’s decision to bring back Leto for his restored cut of Justice League all the more galling. When he and Ben Affleck‘s Batman has his “Knightmare” face off with this clown, you can almost see Leto looking at the camera and asking, “Do you like me now?!?”

6. Joaquin Phoenix – Joker/Joker: Folie a Deux

Yes, I know that Joaquin Phoenix won a Best Actor Oscar for playing Arthur Fleck in Joker. And yes, I do think that Phoenix is one of the best actors of his generation. But here’s the thing: he’s terrible in both Joker movies. Director Todd Phillips abandons his responsibility to actually give direction to Phoenix, letting the actor do whatever he wanted. Thus we get an emaciated Phoenix playing Fleck, standing in his living room and contorting himself for no reason. We get him playing “crazy” through an endless series of tics and twitches, his intermittent bursts of laughter representing the most controlled part of his performance.

Contrast Phoenix’s Joker to his better performances as a troubled man, namely The Master. Even leaving aside the fact that The Master director Paul Thomas Anderson made Boogie Nights and There Will Be Blood, and Todd Phillips made The Hangover and Old School, the differences in Phoenix’s performances are remarkable. Anderson’s camera traces the tension on Phoenix’s face, but he also makes the actor keep his anger and tension internal.

There’s a confidence to Phoenix’s portrayal of a madman in The Master that’s missing from Joker, which plays like a cartoon version of a crazy person—something that would be appropriate for a comic book movie if only Joker wasn’t so intent on being a serious, big-boy movie for grown-ups who tell everyone that Maus won a Pulitzer.

5. Cesar Romero – Batman (1966 – 1969)

Given the absolute seriousness that Ledger and Phoenix brought to the Joker, it almost seems sacrilegious that Cesar Romero refused to shave his mustache when he joined the cast of the 1966 series. But Romero’s reluctance illustrates the way most people thought of the Joker at the time. He was just one of Batman’s villains, no more remarkable than the Penguin or the Riddler.