How Absolute Batman Reinvents the Dark Knight for the 21st Century

Dragotta starts to say that he and Snyder are making a different Bruce, but then he stops himself. “It’s funny to say that because it’s not, though. It’s just his circumstances are different. At the core, he’s still a genius. He’s still a problem solver. Ours is maybe more of a do-it-yourselfer, who pulls his sleeves up and gets the job done.”

And what big sleeves they are. Give or take an Adam West, Batman has always been built. But the Absolute Batman is, well, an absolute unit, a tank of a man on par with Colossus of the X-Men and other comic book heavy hitters.

“Scott really pushed me to go bigger,” Dragotta laughs. “And I’m like, ‘Scott… we’re getting pretty big here.’ And he just said, ‘Trust me,’ and I did. Having all that trust and all of Scott’s knowledge to lean on is awesome. Because I can try the wildest shit and ask Scott, ‘Would this work?’ Creatively, it’s been awesome.”

But once again, every time Dragotta and Snyder start talking about their wild new take on Batman, they find themselves stopping and reconsidering. “When I see it, it’s just Batman to me,” Dragotta says.

Absolute Fundamentals

Which raises a question. If this is still Batman, despite the size and without the money, what’s the point? Why even try to reboot Batman with a new line? As Snyder admits, these reinventions have been done before, often with him at the fore, as in DC’s New 52 era, in which Snyder once turned Batman into a giant robot operated by Commissioner Gordon, or the more adult Black Label books such as Batman: Last Night on Earth. By their own admission, Snyder and Dragotta have taken some big swings on Batman in the past and have never been told no. So what’s so different about Absolute Batman?

“Who would Batman be today, if you could start him from scratch, what would he be?” Snyder asked himself when beginning the project. “And if the priority is to take the scariest thing that could happen to you and turn that into fuel to change the world and nothing else is sacred, then I look at my kids. They look out and see a world against regular people, who don’t have a billion dollars. So Batman shouldn’t be a generational billionaire—they seem to be the ones that are causing more problems than solving them. He should be somebody who comes up with very little, but just believes in himself to a degree that’s basically insane.”