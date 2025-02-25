James Bond Needed a Change, But Amazon Isn’t It

No part of that story reflects well upon Eon. Why turn down Spielberg, already well on his way to becoming the greatest blockbuster director of all time? Worse, the producers rejected Spielberg to go with a crass Star Wars knockoff, which made the franchise look stodgy, old, and at least one step behind the culture.

It was hardly the first or last Eon misstep. It’s not just the clanger about listening to the Beatles without earmuffs in 1964’s Goldfinger. It’s the attempt to cash in on trends after they’ve become popular elsewhere, from the Blaxploitation of Live and Let Die to the tired parkour in Casino Royale. Eon had no problem trying to get in on the latest craze or pitching wares if there was a buck in it.

Then there are also the creative risks the franchise avoided. Sure, there have been some big swings, but the formula always comes first: open with an unrelated adventure before Bond gets his next mission, visits exotic locales, has sex with two women—the first dies and the second sticks around—before finally defeating the villain with whom Bond has been heretofore paling around with. Finally, there is then more sex to be had with the second girl (preferably while scandalizing Q or M) before the final title card arrives. The End. James Bond will return.

Anyone who has threatened to mess with that formula—not just the American Spielberg, but Brits such as Danny Boyle and Christopher Nolan—are blocked out. When Sam Mendes does something different, he does so consciously working within the limitations of the formula. Because, ultimately, Eon exists to keep Bond safe, familiar, and profitable. Hardly the most noble aesthetic ideals.

On His Majesty’s Streaming Service

According to the many insider reports that have come in the wake of the major Bond shakeup, tensions had been building between Amazon and Barbara Broccoli (who had been the lone leader of Eon after Wilson stepped back on No Time to Die) over the future of the franchise.

By all accounts, Broccoli was the chief creative force in the Daniel Craig movies, choosing the less conventional, blond-haired actor over favorites such as Clive Owen and Henry Cavill, and letting the storyline come to its natural conclusion with Bond’s death in No Time to Die. Yet Broccoli had also been reluctant to cast a new actor and set the direction of a new series, despite gestures to the contrary, such as meeting with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. According to an anonymous source quoted by Deadline, these meetings were “just as kind of an ongoing, keeping your eye out on who’s around, but keeping in touch. But I definitely don’t think that there was any frontrunner. They wanted to know what they wanted to do next before they thought of the right person for it.”