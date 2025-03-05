The Next James Bond Movie Will Be Defined By Its Villain

While he gives off more “extremely divorced” energy than we’re used to seeing from the typical 007 baddie, the parallels between Bezos and the average Bond villain are, at least, quite funny. His bald head, immense wealth gained through ruthless industrial tactics, obsession with space, desire to manipulate global events through technology, and disdain for world governments… Bezos doesn’t just resemble a Bond supervillain; he’s the kind of “safe, but predictable” Bond villain one of Amazon’s algorithms may produce based on all available data.

But Bezos’ supervillain credentials recently took a darker, more fascinating turn in ways that may directly impact the Bond series. His decision to dictate the editorial direction of The Washington Post (which Bezos bought in 2013) not only recalls the maniacal machinations of Tomorrow Never Dies villain Elliot Carver (a delicious Jonathan Pryce); it raises serious questions about Bezos’ desire to use influential media to further his own agendas.

To be fair, Amazon has produced and approved a wide variety of projects that do not necessarily represent the views of its founder; they even occasionally mock his actions and the culture that enables them. Just look at what The Boys gets up to. Yet it’s suddenly a lot harder to picture a bright future for the classic Bond villain archetype of old at a time when legacy media is increasingly being weaponized in service of that vague conflict known as the “culture wars.”

But the future of Bond villainy is about more than Jeff Bezos. The Daniel Craig Bond era saw those movies pivot away from more grandiose supervillains with big personalities, elaborate lairs, and campier aesthetics. The villains of Craig’s tenure often had a personal connection to Bond and were typically more grounded. That shift represented both the desire to make the Bond movies slightly more serialized and the general cultural shift toward blockbusters that felt more “realistic.” Both 2006’s Casino Royale and 2005’s Batman Begins rebooted those series’ after the peak of their silliness and made them acceptable to enjoy among those who apparently see themselves as very serious people.

While I and others have argued that we could use some more absurd Bond movies again, it’s not clear if the cultural pendulum has swung far enough in that direction quite yet. What is clear is that the casting and characterization of the next Bond villain may tell us quite a lot about the tone and creative direction of everything that follows.

Will we have another slightly more grounded Bond villain with ties to the character’s past who helps weave an ongoing story? Will James Bond go “lone wolf” against a corrupt government he can no longer trust in a storyline that will totally have nothing to do with any billionaire’s beliefs? Will that villain have a lair? Will they have an allegiance to a real country or political ideology? What will they think of algorithms? Will a veteran actress finally get the chance to have a little fun as an over-the-top foil?