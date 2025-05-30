Joe Don Baker’s Great James Bond Sidekick Represents a Simpler Time for 007

Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond is on a mission. He has no time for games. So when his contact in St. Petersburg fails to complete a secret passphrase, Bond’s suspicions are up. 007 follows the man to a car and as soon as the man lets down his guard, Bond springs into action. Bond steals the stranger’s gun and points it at his face, demanding that the phrase be completed. When the man fails to do so to 007’s liking, Bond orders the man to show him a tell-tale sign, known only as “the rose.” After some consternation, the man agrees, dropping his pants to reveal a tattoo of a rose alongside the word… “Muffy.” Muffy?!

“Third wife,” the man moans before thrusting out his hand in introduction. “Jack Wade, CIA.” 007 responds in kind. “James Bond, stuffy-ass Brit.”

To those who primarily know James Bond through the Daniel Craig films, a moment such as this seems unthinkable. But this exchange from the Pierce Brosnan‘s debut Bond film, GoldenEye, represents a lightness missing from the recent run of 007 pictures, a lightness perfectly embodying its time and its performer, the recently-passed character actor Joe Don Baker.

Bond Thaws Out

Created by author Ian Fleming, James Bond is thoroughly a product of the Cold War. He was deliberately designed to be a fantasy tool for England, one that allowed readers to retain some of their imperial pride as the books positioned espionage agency MI6 as the center of the conflicts between the West and the Soviet Union. But even before the Cold War officially ended with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the formula was sputtering on the screen. The electric Timothy Dalton replaced the doddering Roger Moore as Bond, but he felt contained by the enjoyable, if slight, The Living Daylights in 1987. Dalton was on surer ground in 1989’s Licence to Kill, but the character did not fit a typical ’80s action story, in which Bond goes on a personal vendetta against Latin American drug lords.