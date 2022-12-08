15 Actors Who Should Be the Next James Bond Villain

Natalie Portman

Although Natalie Portman is perhaps best known for playing soft-spoken heroes with a hidden ferocity just waiting to be unleashed, she’s also quite good at showing us the underlying darkness buried beneath the surface of her characters. And it’s that dark side that could make her a stellar Bond villain.

Portman has shown incredible range ever since her 1994 debut in Léon: The Professional, and if cast she could deliver the multi-faceted performance that would put her alongside such Bond villain titans as Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva. Like Bardem, Portman knows how to play scary, as in Black Swan, which sees her troubled protagonist pushed to the extremes of her humanity, both emotionally and physically. Annihilation, on top of featuring one of her best and most complicated characters to date, is another great showcase of Portman’s physicality. Needless to say, we’d love to see Portman teach the new Bond a thing or two about close-quarters combat.

Robert Downey Jr.

One of the most famous actors of our time, Robert Downey Jr. has graced the screen with memorable turns in virtually every film genre, but in the end, he’ll likely always be most associated with Marvel’s Iron Man. His impact on the comic book film is indelible. But this veteran actor’s career is comprised of much more than playing one of cinema’s greatest superheroes.

Before Iron Man, Downey Jr. filled his filmography with all kinds of characters, from comedic roles in films like Tropic Thunder; to fast-talking scumbags in U.S. Marshals, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and A Scanner Darkly; to literature’s greatest detective in the Sherlock Holmes movies. The one character he hasn’t played is a Bond villain, a role he could undoubtedly bring both menace to as well as a tiny bit of camp. Plus, casting the beloved MCU actor would lend James Bond’s big return to the screen plenty of star power.

Uma Thurman

Picture it: Uma Thurman, katana in hand, taking on Bond in an explosive third act finale to the death. It’s the kind of action movie fight of the century many nerds have long imagined ever since Thurman showed off her sword-fighting chops in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, in which she plays a specter of the past fueled by revenge. But there are plenty of other sides to this performer, too. Thurman can play characters who are inherently good (e.g. in The Truth About Cats & Dogs), evil (as Medusa in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief), and somewhere in between (Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction).

Roll your eyes all you want, but Batman & Robin also proved that she can have fun in a villain role, even if it is in a borderline unwatchable film. The campy zaniness she brought to Poison Ivy is an aspect of the Bond villains of old that has gone missing in more modern installments. What if Thurman could find a way to bring back some of the more lighthearted elements of the classic Bond baddie while remaining a force to be reckoned with when it comes to fisticuffs?