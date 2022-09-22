The Jack Black Green Lantern Movie Killed By a Fan Revolt

Looking back at the world of comic book movies in the mid-2000s almost feels like a glimpse into an alternate reality. Chris Evans was best known to nerdy moviegoers as the Human Torch in Fantastic Four while Ben Affleck was perhaps best forgotten as Matt Murdock in 2003’s Daredevil. In an era before the arrival of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, big, brash and mostly very bad comic book adaptations were commonplace.

Yet fans were arguably spared the biggest and brashest of them all following an online protest, the kind of which would soon become all-too-common within the world of fandom. For it was during the midpoint of that decade—a crossroads during which Christopher Nolan and Sam Raimi were still making the most popular superhero movies and Fox was “ending” the X-Men franchise with Brett Ratner—that plans were put into motion for a Green Lantern movie starring Jack Black.

On the face of it, it’s easy to see how the studio chiefs at Warner Bros. might have been sold on the idea. Black was still riding high from the success of 2003’s School of Rock and there was some track record for turning a pre-existing comic book property into a star vehicle for a larger-than-life comedic talent.

Back in the 1990s, New Line Cinema had successfully transformed the Dark Horse Comics title The Mask from a grim and super-violent riff on the classic short story “The Monkey’s Paw” into a colorful and critically acclaimed Jim Carrey classic which, crucially, had cleaned up at the box office. Warner had meanwhile been toying with the idea of recalibrating Green Lantern as a comedy since the 1980s, with Vulture previously reporting that Eddie Murphy was once in the frame to star.