Link Tank: Funko Games Announces Line of Indiana Jones Board Games

LEGO Star Wars fans will get to experience another Ultimate Collector’s Series X-wing Starfighter in celebration of May 4th.

“The LEGO Group today announced the new Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-wing Starfighter building set. Based on the iconic T-65 X-wing Starfighter from the Star Wars saga, the new 1,949 piece LEGO Star Wars set is highly detailed and includes the Incom 4L4 fusial thrust engines and the Taim & Bak KX9 laser cannons.”

The original Mario voice actor passes the torch to Chris Pratt ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out in theaters now, and for those of you who didn’t care for what you heard of Chris Pratt’s Mario voice in the trailers, well, it is pretty much like that throughout most of the movie. However, there is one scene at the beginning that serves as a bit of a meta moment about this, acknowledging Pratt’s performance and the lack of Mario’s distinct, exaggerated Italian accent.”

