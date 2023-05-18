Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny First Reactions and Early Reviews Pour In

Yet here we are, with the film seemingly willed into existence by Ford (and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy). The project is also co-written and directed by a filmmaker with a history of sticking the landing on swan songs, James Mangold. In addition to helming quality action movies and dramas like 3:10 to Yuma (2007), Ford v Ferrari (2019), and Walk the Line(2005), Mangold co-wrote and directed Logan (2017), the elegiac farewell to Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (at least until it wasn’t).

Mangold has stepped behind the camera on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, bringing his Ford v Ferrari co-writers Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, along for the ride into the sunset. The film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, and has already earned praise from a number of critics. Below is a round-up of some of their thoughts.

The Guardian

While the Guardian‘s Peter Bradshaw compares Dial of Destiny unfavorably to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he does praise Ford’s performance as perhaps a key reason it is so much better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Said Bradshaw, “[Jones] is, of course, played by the legendary Harrison Ford, now 80 years young, but carrying it off with humour and style and still nailing that reluctant crooked smile. It’s the first Indiana Jones film not to be directed by Steven Spielberg – James Mangold is now at the helm – but despite that, this one has quite a bit of zip and fun and narrative ingenuity with all its MacGuffiny silliness that the last one (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) really didn’t.”

Deadline

Deadline‘s Stephanie Bunbury praised the film for its ability to mine nostalgia, and Mangold’s penchant for keeping the action quick and lively: “However much action swirls on the surface of this kind of film, its foundations are built of reassuring nostalgia. Just hearing John Williams’ score, yet another variant on the heroics and theatrics of the original, makes anyone of a certain age feel that everything is momentarily right with the world. Incoming director James Mangold gets plenty done before the titles, just as Spielberg always did, starting as he means to go on: endless action sequences can become so flabbily overblown they lose any punch, but he is never anything but brisk. One minute we’re with Indy underwater, looking for directions written in an Alexandrine code; next we’re at a Passion week procession in a Sicilian village: it moves along in the frame-by-comic book frame way that Raiders did, but with more international destinations.”

The Radio Times

The Radio Times‘ James Mottram gave the film four out of five stars, suggesting that it played it safe, but stuck the landing. Wrote Mottram, “There’s enough iconography – the whip, the fedora – close to hand anyway, to ensure you don’t forget you’re watching an Indiana Jones movie. The final reel may take a serious flight of fantasy, but unlike those aliens in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, it somehow feels an apt journey for Indy. Perhaps the film could’ve been more daring – it feels fairly safe – but fans will leave cinemas feeling like their old hero had one final great outing in him.”

The Telegraph

The Telegraph‘s Robbie Collin was less impressed, saying, “Unfortunately, though, it ultimately feels like a counterfeit of priceless treasure: the shape and the gleam of it might be superficially convincing for a bit, but the shabbier craftsmanship gets all the more glaring the longer you look.” Collin ultimately gave the film two stars.