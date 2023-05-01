How They Decided Who Lived and Died in the Scream 6 Ending

“It would strain credibility for three people who are just friends, or whatever, to all be psychopaths and have the same motive to go kill a bunch of people,” Busick reasons. “But a family makes more sense, and if it’s a toxic family, and that [toxicity] came from the top, it came from the father, then we can buy that.”

The screenwriters did not initially intend for the killers to be related to the mastermind of the previous movie, Ritchie Kirsch (Jack Quaid). Busick even teases the family of killers had an entirely different motive in the first draft of the Scream VI script before the idea of tying it back into 2022’s fifth Scream film came to them. But the shift worked in their favor, including when Quaid (who did not return for obvious reasons) happily shared some of his own home movies and video diaries that the filmmakers were able to incorporate into the climax. Now they’re Ritchie’s rambling manifestos, playing on a cinema screen in the background as Ritchie’s family attempts to skewer the Carpenter Sisters, Sam and Tara (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega).

While speaking with Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the pair also reveal that the idea of connecting the two films became fortuitous in the casting. For example, they hired Avatar 2 star Champion to play nerdy, psychopathic Ethan based on the strength of his video audition. However, upon meeting him in-person, the directors were shocked by just how much he resembled Quaid. They could be brothers. Unfortunately, since that was intended to be a twist, immediate panic ensued.

“We had to tell Jack Champion not to stand next to Jack Quaid [at the premiere],” Gillett laughs now. “It was like, ‘You guys cannot be photographed in proximity of each other!’”

Directing Champion, as well as Mulroney and Liberato, as the killers also proved to be a departure for the Scream VI helmers. In the auditions, they had every actor read the script of a previous Ghostface’s monologue. This is done as a way to test an actor’s credibility at playing a murderous nutjob while also not letting any auditioning thespian know if they’re actually playing the killer. And in the case of 2022’s Scream 5, after casting Quaid and Mikey Madison as the killers, the directors didn’t clue the actors into the fact that they were the film’s actual villains until late into filming.

Conversely on Scream VI, after everyone was asked to read Timothy Olyphant’s monologue of insanity from Scream 2 in the auditioning process, the filmmakers quickly cut the charade short, revealing in pre-production who would be killing who.