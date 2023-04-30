Scream 6: How Filmmakers Pulled Off That Shocking Opening Kill Twist

That communal brain also produced one of the best opening twists in the Scream series’ history. The sequence starts familiar enough, with a single woman named Laura Crane (Samara Weaving playing a character who appears to homage the equally doomed Marion Crane of Psycho) receiving an innocuous phone call. However, the details are also subtly different. Technically, Laura’s alone, and yet she’s also surrounded by dozens of people inside a trendy New York City restaurant. The voice on the other end of the phone also doesn’t sound like Roger L. Jackson either. Rather it’s Tony Revelori’s cheerful cadence, goading and flirting with her to go outside and, eventually, walk down a gloomy alley. Only then does the voice turn into the familiar rasp of Ghostface.

“The worst part is you teach a class about slasher movies, and you still walked down a dark alley alone.”

Yet in the aftermath of Laura’s brutal murder, the scene unexpectedly keeps going and the real twist comes: Ghostface removes his mask. Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett still marvel at how that surprise got them too. Because of the way Busick and Vanderbilt like to handle the creative process, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett discovered the surprise like an audience would while reading the screenplay in a studio office.

“I remember on the page what was written,” Gillett tells us. “‘Ghostface slashes at the camera like we’ve seen many times before, but we don’t cut to the title card.’ It was like, ‘Oh my God, what is going to happen next?’”

For the screenwriters, the appeal of the opening is to get the audience to lean in.

“[The idea is] how do we make audiences feel like we’re going to take some risks here,” Busick explains. “So we start with a traditional Ghostface kill, but the added, interesting element is that it’s a New York kill. It starts in a crowded restaurant and all that stuff, so already it’s got a different flavor, but then to have him take off the mask, and then we follow him. You think, ‘Are we going to follow him for the whole movie? Is this from Ghostface’s perspective, what are we doing here?’”