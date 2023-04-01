How Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Brought Its World to Life

This was another fun set that was originally conceived to be excavated within a natural rock formation; many are found around the globe, often nicknamed “Sea Stacks.”

I designed this set whilst looking at rock color formations in Australia, whereby the strong reds and deep oranges (from iron) were the key signatures. The sequence tells the backstory of Edgin and the guys secretly entering Korrin’s Keep, stealing as much treasure as possible before getting caught. For this visual, I designed a long catwalk/runway that started at the main entranceway and ran almost to the other side of the room. This catwalk became not only a super long table for the treasures but also something that the stunt team could run at speed or hide under whilst under attack from above.

The alarm system was a really cool element too. If the alarm was ever triggered, a flame would ignite a pool of oil that was held in a metal tray. So two lines of flames would trace around the room in a split second. Our Set Decorating team and SFX team really enjoyed making this as a practical in-camera effect. The set walls were made to withstand high heat and flame, making it really safe to film in.

This scene used a small part of the original set from Game of Thrones. Much of the King’s Landing set was destroyed for their last episode, but I’d found a little pocket where small staircases and a narrow, tight alleyway suited this execution scene. I took inspiration from the Medinas in Morocco, where you’d often see old timber beams spanning across the alleyways. Added to that, we made tattered reed shades acting as cover from the hot sun, giving the alley dynamic shadows on the tar-painted walls. Much of this fun scene highlighted Holga’s fighting skills and Edgin’s lack thereof.

This is where we find our heroes battling Sofina in the City of Neverwinter. I designed the plaza from many memories of working in Spain and the Mediterranean. Inspiration came from Alhambra, warm sandstone walls [and] beautiful luscious greenery that would provide shade in the heat. Delicate hand-painted tiles would adorn the tops of the columns, adding a splash of color now and again.

I had so much fun designing this plaza which also had a front façade to a huge amphitheater. The walls leading to the stadium were all handmade glazed tiles just like the Ishtar Gate, Turkey. I had this idea that we could introduce a fun element where dragons and beasts could be integrated into the tiles, almost like a modern-day poster advertising a sports event. Rivals do battle!