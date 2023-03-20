Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Who is Chris Pine’s Edgin the Bard?

How would you describe the character Edgin?

He’s a bard/planner. He doesn’t have special traits other than incredible charm, quick with the smiles, and sings to get people to want to party and save the world. He’s like a great emcee at a party. I don’t know if he organized the party so well. But once everybody’s there, he makes sure everybody has a good time, even when the world’s falling apart.

What kind of heroes are these thieves?

These are classic, not reluctant heroes, but not the gang you expect to save the day. They are the Bad News Bears of world-saving. They have powers, but some are working on getting better at them. It’s a gang of misfits. That’s the fun of it.

What compels a guy like Edgin to save the world?

The greatest importance to Edgin is his family. It is called “honor among thieves.” And yeah, all the guys and gals are thieves, but really, they’re doing it for very personal reasons that go above and beyond just stealing stuff. The reason Edgin is leading this thing is because he has a real personal need to do it … Really the whole thing has to do with the family of these people. Going on this quest, it’s about protecting family, and about Edgin coming to terms with some sad stuff from his past.