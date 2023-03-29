Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Who is the Mysterious Sofina?

We also see you floating in the trailer. Did you get to do some wire work?

I actually learned to levitate. No, I did do some wire work, which is always super fun. They’re so great at making you feel safe and secure in the harnesses. I think the biggest challenge is making it work with the costumes. We did have a couple of instances where a sleeve got caught or just stuck to my head and face. But we worked around it. I was pretty high up for some of the work, and I got some beautiful views across Belfast. There’s an incredible, liberating freedom from being suspended in the air. It was so fun to be able to move all of my limbs freely and really harness the majesty of the movements in creating the spells.

Did you have a favorite prop or behind the scenes trick?

I didn’t specifically have props for creating the spells; it was all sort of hand cast stuff. But the silver ball, which comes into play after every scene—it’s the VFX’s best friend. It’s basically used to capture a panorama of the live set, so they can capture the way the light looks in real time. Then they create a digital environment lighting model, which matches the action on the day, and then seamlessly combine the two. So the digital effects and the natural real world feel as one.

[We had] lots of green screen, so you get used to having to suspend your own disbelief, which I find so much fun. You really have to test your imagination, and the imagination is a beautifully limitless thing. You have to look at floating tennis balls and men dressed in green or beige fabric suits that are a lot less scary than the Dragons and creatures you see in the finished product. But when you do see the finished product, it just makes the attention to detail so much more awe inspiring.

Even filming on the sets, the art department and props and all of the individual pieces that are then created together to make these bigger environments are just incredible. In that respect, you don’t have to suspend your disbelief that much, because it all feels so real.