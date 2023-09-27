Michael Curtiz’s Best Movies Ranked

Based on a book by former U.S. ambassador Joseph E. Davies, played in the movie by Walter Huston, Mission to Moscow gives Joseph Stalin the true Hollywood treatment, glossing over major transgressions, rationalizing the invasion of Finland, and downplaying the Nazi-Soviet Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact. The film would reenter the political debate during The House Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC), who saw it as pro-Soviet propaganda. Jack Warner couldn’t disown it fast enough in congressional hearings.

9. Doctor X (1932)

Curtiz was a pioneer in every genre. His earliest American creature feature, Dr. X, is the first horror film shot in color. It was one of the last films produced in two-color Technicolor (the other being his 1933 genre follow-up, Mystery of the Wax Museum), and prompted a short-lived color revival in the industry. The process isn’t the only groundbreaking aspect of the film. Based on the 1931 play The Terror by Howard W. Comstock and Allen C. Miller, depictions or implications of sexual assault, cannibalism, and prostitution squeaked by before the Motion Picture Production Code was enforced.

Dr. X was a big enough hit, so the studio tried to capitalize on it with The Return of Doctor X (1939), which is not a sequel. It is mainly noteworthy as Bogart’s only role in a horror film, and he was assigned to it as punishment. This in no way diminishes the original film’s impact and influence on film. Richard O’Brien proudly references it during the opening couplet of the opening song in the stage play adapted as The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

8. The Sea Wolf (1941)

The Sea Wolf is a brutal adaptation of Jack London’s 1904 novel. Edward G. Robinson’s Captain Wolf Larsen is a dark tour de force. He is a sadistic psychopath, prone to the blind rages of tyrannical fury, and Curtiz allows Robinson to turn him into the living embodiment of fascistic domination.

The animalistic skipper is very well read, can quote history’s greatest minds, and charts his course on the winds of sinister navigations. The Ghost is a seal-hunting ship, its newest passengers are pelts. Ida Lupino bristles under her own duplicity as escaped convict Ruth Webster gets caught in her own fake persona. Alexander Knox’s writer Humphrey Van Weyden shows the pen is only mightier than the sword when you can stick it in someone’s eye. John Garfield brings pitch-perfect muted desperation to his rebellious George Leach. He’s a hunted criminal, a fugitive from the law, and graduates to failed mutineer on a ship more treacherous than the shark-filled waters that claim the crew’s cook. The most frightening character of the film is off-screen, forever on the horizon in the captain’s mind: his brother, Captain Death Larson.

7. King Creole (1958)

Elvis Presley consistently claimed his favorite role was Danny Fisher in King Creole. It was written for James Dean, an acting idol to the singer, and garnished Presley his best acting reviews. It was also the last image of the rock and roll icon before the Army, and he only had to tame his sideburns to play it. Elvis was granted a 60-day deferment from service, but the shoot afforded him more than basic training. He was ordered to lose 15 pounds for the part, and had to climb over the roofs of two houses to avoid his crowds of fans to get on set.