The Best Christmas Movies to Kick Off Your Holiday Season

It’s not Christmas until I watch… A Christmas Story (1983)

Believe it or not, there was a time when A Christmas Story was not an undisputed holiday classic or an inescapable, nonstop, unavoidable presence on TV (depending on who you ask… and for the record, I am firmly in the former camp). In fact, if you’re an ‘80s or ‘90s kid, A Christmas Story was very much the “cool” Christmas flick to watch. In those days, the movie in endless rotation on broadcast TV and basic cable was It’s A Wonderful Life, which every adult was sick to death of and no kid would bother to watch (it’s been fun watching the cultural pendulum rightfully swing back in favor of It’s A Wonderful Life in recent years, in part because of its relative scarcity, but I digress).

A Christmas Story was a movie that maybe you caught in bits and pieces on HBO when you were home sick from school. Here was a film that told a truly timeless story that any kid could relate to: one of parents who don’t understand that only a child can know the true, greedily commercial meaning of Christmas. A movie that’s knowing but never cynical, that features a rousing underdog fight scene, and portrays adults as the well-meaning but ultimately clueless dopes every kid knows them to be. Except, of course, when they’re not clueless at all.

I loved (and still love) A Christmas Story for all of those reasons, but it’s also a little more personal for me. I was about Ralphie’s age when I first saw it, and the movie’s 1940 setting always felt weirdly natural to me. My father was born in 1937, so at an early age I inherited his love of stuff from that era like old radio dramas, movie serials, and vintage toys. My dad loved A Christmas Story in part because he delighted in how perfectly it recreated the decade he had his own favorite Christmases, and also because, cynics be damned, it’s just a wonderfully crafted film. I can’t watch A Christmas Story without being transported back to my own childhood, and it will always remind me of my dad. – Mike Cecchini

It’s not Christmas until I watch… Little Women (1994)

When Columbia Pictures’ executive class circa 1994—which is to say a group of all men—were rustled into an early screening of Gillian Armstrong’s new adaptation of Little Women, they were grumbling among themselves. According to the director, they even lamented they had to watch “this little girl’s film.” Yet after viewing that rough cut, they were so floored that they offered Armstrong more money for additional on-location photography and for a lusher musical score—the latter of which became a timeless and incredibly Christmas-y masterpiece by composer Thomas Newman. To this day, Armstrong marvels that she got the resources to finish what became a classic because the story of four sisters growing up during the American Civil War made “that room full of men cry.”

Nearly 30 years later, Armstrong’s Little Women still remains the best adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel, and one that will make you cry, sure, but also laugh, reminisce, and believe in the Spirit of Christmas despite being viewed through a 150-year-old prism. While the film tracks several crucial wonder years in the lives of the March Sisters, Jo (Winona Ryder), Meg (Trini Alvaredo), Beth (Claire Danes), and Amy (first Kirsten Dunst and later Samantha Mathis), much of the film is built around a genuine Yuletide warmth that is impossible to ignore each December. Whereas previous adaptations (all directed by men, by the by) could be cloying or saccharine in its treatment of the material, there is a natural affection and self-awareness to Armstrong’s intimate epic, which tracks childhood domesticity and travails with all the grandeur of an actual war picture.

The ensemble assembled is also an embarrassment of riches, with Ryder still capturing Jo’s defiant joie de vivre better than any actor before or since, and Dunst easily being the best childhood Amy by simple virtue of being the first child actor (and a terrific one to boot) cast in the role. Beyond the sisters though, Susan Sarandon, Gabriel Byrne, and an unusually ebullient Christian Bale as Laurie, the boy next door, do some of their best work with a slightly understated grace.