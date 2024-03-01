Constellation’s Stupid Christmas Cracker Joke Unlocks Its Story

It’s a bad pun, but one that, like the mention of Swedish fairy tale “The Changeling” in the same episode, feeds into Constellation’s uncanny story about people moving between realities.

Johanna and Bud’s Liminal State

Episodes one to three set up the mystery of why Johanna and 1970s NASA astronaut Bud Caldera, played by Jonathan Banks, are experiencing hallucinations after traumatic space missions. Why is Bud’s memoir apparently filled with inaccuracies about the most basic details of his early life, such as getting the name of his childhood dog wrong? Why does Johanna think the family car should be red and not blue? Why does her previously bilingual daughter now only speak English?

The answer lies in José and Hose B, or more specifically in Johanna A and Johanna B.

During Johanna’s mission, Bud masterminded a quantum physics experiment on board the ISS that aimed to find proof that the same particle could exist in two different states simultaneously. It found that proof, but frustratingly for Bud, he’s the only person who can see the positive result, because since returning from space, Bud and Johanna now exist in a liminal state shifting between two versions of reality. Those two are, essentially, the particles existing in two states at the same time.

The theory so far goes that their space missions altered them in such a way that allows them to now perceive two realities. Reality A, Reality B – and maybe more. They’re not the only ones either. Johanna’s sleuthing in episode four reveals a conspiracy that also involves past astronauts Amanda Klein and Sally Lynch, both of whom reported the same uncanny confusion on their return to Earth, and both of whom – like Johanna and Bud – were secretly drugged with anti-psychotic medication Lithium-7 in the guise of ‘vitamins’.

Johanna’s Conflicting Realities

In Reality A, which is unfamiliar to Johanna and where most of Constellation has been set so far, her mission led to the death of NASA scientist Paul Lancaster. Before she went to space, Johanna and Magnus’s marriage was floundering and she was having an affair with her ESA colleague Frederick. Daughter Alice speaks only English, the family car is blue, Johanna plays the piano and Finnish painter Hugo Simberg’s “The Wounded Angel” hangs on the wall of their remote holiday cabin.