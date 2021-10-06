Which Edgar Allan Poe Stories Will Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher Adapt?

Just about every bit of horror content that has been produced on this continent since the early 1800s owes its existence in some part to Poe. The Boston-born, Baltimore-dead writer produced dozens of classics like “The Raven”, “The Tell-Tale Heart”, and more. He also married his cousin and died penniless in the streets like any real Goth should.

Though Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher will adapt one Poe work in particular, Netflix notes that it will cover several others. Here are some other Poe pieces that the limited series might seek to adapt.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Well, this one’s a layup. Obviously the series called The Fall of the House of Usher will borror liberally from Poe’s titular short story. But what exactly will that entail? First published in 1839, “The Fall of the House of Usher” features just about everything that makes a Poe story distinctly Poe: insanity, family, isolation, and of course: violence.

The story features an unnamed narrator visiting his old friend Roderick Usher in his mansion after receiving a letter complaining of illness. Once the narrator arrives, he discovers that Roderick and his sister Madeline are in very rough shape. When Madeline suddenly perishes the real horror begins.

It’s a good bet that Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher will center on three characters approximating the narrator, Roderick, and Madeline. While his two previous “Haunting” efforts borrowed their titles from actual homes, this title refers more to House Usher in the familial sense (i.e. House Lannister and House Stark). Make of that what you will.

It’s also worth noting that The Fall of the House of Usher was previously adapted into a classic 1960 Roger Corman horror movie of the same name starring Vincent Price. Expect that to be a major inspiration for Flanagan.