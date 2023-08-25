Gran Turismo: The True Story vs. the Video Game Movie

Jann Mardenborough in real life did earn his license and become a professional racer, although it’s difficult to say how closely the film follows his journey to that achievement and whether the races depicted in the film are accurate to the ones he actually participated in. The film’s lengthy middle portion is also its weakest, a series of montages of training and races that all blur into one another, while the racing sequences themselves veer between well-staged and incomprehensible.

The film’s version of Jann, played rather blandly by Madekwe, is almost solely defined by his desire to get out of Cardiff and become a race car driver. While lip service is given to the question of whether simulated skills can translate to real life (a question just as relevant now as it was then), it’s never really explored in any depth once the movie catapults its protagonist onto the track. From there, it’s a conventional sports movie drama all the way.

Are the Other Characters Real?

The absolute best aspect of Gran Turismo is David Harbour’s performance as Jack Salter, a former driver working as a mechanic for pro American racer Nicholas Capa (Josha Stradowski), who becomes the very reluctant trainer for the GT Academy recruits and eventually the personal trainer for Jann. Harbour, as one might expect from the Stranger Things and Thunderbolts actor, is outstanding in the role. He takes on the job despite his justifiable doubts about the whole Nissan plan, and runs the Academy like a Marine boot camp. He’s funny and cranky as hell, yet he never flags once at his duties, even if he’s a bit disbelieving about the whole enterprise.

Once the other drivers mostly drop away, a great deal of the movie becomes about the relationship between Salter and Jann, with Salter gradually gaining respect for his protege, and Jann seeing Salter as a surrogate father, especially since his own dad cannot wrap his head around his son’s ambitions. Salter, however, does not and did not exist. He is an entirely fictional creation, although he may be at least inspired by other people in Jann’s life. According to Digital Spy, one of them may be Gavin Gough, a trainer and sports hypnotist who worked at GT Academy. Another, according to the Guardian, may have been Nissan team manager Bob Neville.

But Jack Salter himself, with his devil-may-care attitude, love for Black Sabbath tunes, and dark racing past of his own, is completely made up.

So is Danny Moore, the Nissan marketing exec played with a swing-for-the-fences, slightly histrionic flare, courtesy of The Lord of the Rings’ own Orlando Bloom. Moore, who may have been derived from real-life GT Academy creator and Nissan exec Darren Cox, is far less fleshed out than Salter or even Jann for that matter. He waves his arms around a lot and runs around and looks concerned as his plans seem to falter, and that’s just about all there is to the character.