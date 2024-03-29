Godzilla x Kong References an Underrated John Carpenter Movie in Its Best Fight Scene

Cut to three years later, and that most legendary of bromances has blossomed into Legendary Pictures’ newest MonsterVerse outing, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a film that sees how this universe is doing after Godzilla and Kong went their separate ways with the faintest of head nods in the ruins of Hong Kong. For most of the running time, Godzilla x Kong largely keeps the big fellas apart, with Kong hanging out in the Hollow Earth (the Jules Verne inspired center of the planet which is really a lost world) and Godzilla doing his thing as the Titan Police up on the surface. But after Kong and some troublesome humans discover an existential threat at the Earth’s core, with a giant ape army led by a true monster they call the Scar King, the titular characters are forced to cross paths again in what is easily one of the film’s best sequences.

They have an epic beatdown atop the Pyramids of Giza.

The sequence is in all the trailers and is what Godzilla x Kong is building toward. A reunion. Yet when we sit down with Wingard on the eve of the new movie’s opening weekend, he reveals to us why he knew any future meet ups were destined to end in violence. After all, John Carpenter did essentially the same scene in They Live nearly 40 years ago.

“What I liked about Godzilla and Kong as characters is that they’re territorial monsters, and the team up is not necessarily going to be straightforward,” Wingard explains. “That’s where I took inspiration from things like They Live, a movie where the best sequences in the film aren’t the hero versus the villain; it’s the hero versus the hero. It’s the scene with Roddy Piper trying to put sunglasses on Keith David, and they fight in the alley.”

The scene Wingard refers to occurs about midway through what is arguably Carpenter’s most underrated classic. In the film, one tough guy (Piper) discovers alien shapeshifters have taken over the world and are secretly responsible for “the greed is good” mantra of Reagan’s America. So to convince another tough guy (David) that there is an existential threat by way of magic sunglasses, Piper ends up in a magnificent seven-minute fight sequence of escalating brutality. So it is when Kong attempts to reason with Godzilla in the shadow of the Great Sphinx.

“I knew that the big clash in Egypt in the movie with Godzilla and Kong, it wasn’t necessarily a rematch,” says Wingard. “It was much more of a nuanced kind of action scene like They Live, but with Kong trying to get Godzilla to work with him.”