Let’s Face It, Godzilla Is Pop Culture’s Most Versatile Star

Is there any movie opinion more wrong-headed than saying that Godzilla isn’t my Godzilla? Sure, you might prefer the serious allegorical Godzilla from the 1954 movie or, more recently, Shin Godzilla and Godzilla Minus One. Or you might like the goofier Godzilla from Godzilla vs. Gigan and the newest film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Heck, it is absolutely okay if the American Iguana monster Zilla is your jam.

The only thing that’s unacceptable, that’s absolutely dumb and worthless, is saying that a particular movie doesn’t understand Godzilla. A movie may botch everything else around the giant lizard monster, as happens often in the United States, but the lizard always works. Not only would every movie be improved by the inclusion of a giant fire-breathing monster, but the King of the Monsters fits in a wide range of movies, making him (or her!) pop culture’s most versatile star.

The Ongoing Evolution of Godzilla Movies

For all the reverence of Ishirō Honda’s original film, the reign of serious Godzilla didn’t last too long. Yes, that first 1954 film refracted the horror of the American attacks on Japan through a giant monster lens. But the 1956 U.S. recut Godzilla, King of the Monsters! cut out the bleaker elements and left behind just a man in a rubber suit. Lest one put the blame on American audiences for being dumb, though, the Japanese movies quickly followed suit. Godzilla battled Anguirus in his second entry, Godzilla Rides Again (1955), and then crossed over with an American hit for his third outing, King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962). Almost immediately, the movies became a delivery method for introducing new giant monsters for him to slug.

This isn’t to say that the movies completely drop Big G’s allegorical elements. Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971) pits him against a living smog monster, setting the blueprint for the Legendary movies in the United States. But the films downplayed those themes in favor of spectacle and fun.