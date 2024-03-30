Godzilla x Kong Director Explains That Surprise Monster Cameo Ending

“There’s a moment in the film where you’ve got Godzilla, Kong, and Mothra in front of the Sphinx,” Wingard marvels, “and sometimes when I just looked at it in post, I’d be like, ‘I can’t believe we’ve filled the frame with these three characters… There’s some shots that are like dream shots for a fan of especially Shōwa films where you can’t believe that in one frame you have all of this going on here.”

As the filmmaker admits, he’s only the second director to pit Godzilla and Kong against one another. But he is now also the only one who’s had Hollywood’s Eighth Wonder of the World share the screen with Mothra, the veritable Queen of the Monsters. “The MonsterVerse really is going in some wild and fun directions,” Wingard grins.

In terms of creating the scene in question, like Toho’s Shōwa movies of old, Wingard was cognizant of the need to emphasize a friendly relationship between Mothra and the other Titans. We saw it hinted at once before in Legendary’s American reimaginings of these characters via Godzilla: King of the Monsters. However, Godzilla x Kong’s entire plot hinges on the king and queen of monsterdom recalling a special connection.

“The main villain of this film is really a kind of devilish character,” Wingard says in reference to the ape called the Scar King. “Like an alternate title for the film could be ‘Kong Goes to Hell.’ So if Kong’s going to hell and he’s finding these apes toiling away down there under the devil who’s the Scar King, then Mothra’s really this very angelic spirit. And that’s the way I approached her as a character, very ethereal. She’s a pure vessel within the MonsterVerse and she’s like the great negotiator of the monsters.”

He continues, “Everybody respects Mothra. She’s the one monster that all the monsters I think will let do her thing, and it’s the only monster I think that Godzilla truly respects. He respects her opinion. So Mothra says, ‘Listen, we need your help,’ Godzilla’s gonna listen.”

We of course have already seen Mothra appear once before in these movies, with the celestial Titan being birthed and dying while saving Godzilla in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. That movie also leaves the door open for Mothra to return with another egg being discovered (as well as it being hinted that Zhang Ziyi has a supernatural connection to the creatures like the fairy priestesses in the Shōwa films). However, the Mothra we meet in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is full grown and has seemingly lived in the Hollow Earth for some time. So it’s worth asking… is Wingard’s Mothra supposed to be the first O.G. Mothra in the MonsterVerse?