Gail Simone Promises a Scary (and Very Sexy) Time for the New Uncanny X-Men

Marvel’s mutants have just lost their best chance at unity and self-determination. They’ve been betrayed, beaten, and scattered back into the world, far from their sovereign nation of Krakoa. For oncoming Uncanny X-Men writer Gail Simone, the thing these mutants need is some sexual healing.

“I love that Rogue and Gambit are central to it because their romance is super hot,” Simone tells Den of Geek when we chat with her in an exclusive interview. In fact, she wants you to feel all kinds of things when you pick up her new X-book. “If you’re familiar with my writing at all, you know that I really am fan of the roller coaster of emotion that we can get out of these stories. You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna cry, you’re gonna be horrified, you’re gonna feel horny, I hope. I want readers to feel these emotions throughout the story. And sometimes, I want you to laugh when maybe it’s not appropriate.”

Simone comes onto a relaunched Uncanny X-Men #1 alongside artist David Marquez. Uncanny X-Men is just one of the several new books in the From the Ashes initiative, which catches up with Marvel’s mutant population after the fall of Krakoa—X-Men takes Cyclops and Jean Grey to Alaska, NYX focuses on a New York group headed by Ms. Marvel, and Exceptional X-Men follows Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost to Chicago. In Uncanny X-Men, Gambit leaves Krakoa with Rogue, taking her to his home turf in Louisiana.

“It takes place an hour outside of New Orleans,” Simone says. “After everything that’s gone down with Krakoa falling and the X-Men, Rogue and Gambit go there because that’s a place where he had a safe haven when he was younger.”