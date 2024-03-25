Forget Hereditary, Ari Aster’s Short Films Are His Most Disturbing Movies

Clocking in at just over six minutes, 2011’s “Beau” doesn’t have time for the set pieces of its feature counter-part. There’s no one-shot following Beau as he crosses a terrifying New York City street, no forest theater performance, nothing with Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane playing conservative Middle Americans.

But “Beau” does have something lacking in Beau is Afraid: a palpable sense of terror, an immediacy not diluted by the longer film’s histrionics. Such is the case with most of Aster’s short movies, films that have all of the precise camera movements and meticulous composition of his features. But their limited run-time prevents Aster from overburdening the point, making them all the more upsetting.

Horror in the Humor

What’s striking about Ari Aster’s short films is how comedic and openly crass they are. They most clearly recall the short works of David Lynch, which combine Americana kitsch with the absurd which, when combined with meticulous shot composition and sound mixing, create something horrifying.

Take Aster’s second short film, “TDF Really Works” from 2011. The two-minute film is a faux-commercial for a product called Tino’s Dick Fart, which helps users pass explosive gas from their member. At times, “TDF Really Works” feels like a lost bit from Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! or I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, complete with cheesy video effects, over-the-top acting, and, you know, a focus on naughty parts.

However, Aster isn’t content to stay broad, and instead adds upsetting elements, such as incoherent noises under a pleasing soundtrack or animated images of the titular pump being inserted into a man’s urethra. Insert shots feature close-ups on the face of a man using the TDF, forcing us to watch the pain and humiliation twist his features. What started as a lowbrow joke soon becomes a stomach-churning exercise in despair.

Lest one dismiss “TDF Really Works” as the immature art of an immature filmmaker, Aster repeats the approach three years later in “The Turtle’s Head,” which has a much higher budget and production value. The twelve minute short features recognizable actors, including character actor Richard Riehle (Office Space, Casino) as old-timey private eye Bing Shooster and Jim O’Heir (Parks and Recreation, Logan Lucky) as his physician.