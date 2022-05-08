Scarface: George Raft Brought Real Mob Ties to Original Movie

The Right-Hand Man with the Dancing Feet

When he auditioned for the part of Guino, Raft was a dancer traveling in a show run by legendary New York City Irish mobster Owney “The Killer” Madden. Lovingly immortalized by Bob Hoskins in Francis Ford Coppola’s Cotton Club, Madden started out in the Gopher Gang, made his bones against Italian gangs, and owned Harlem’s hottest nightspot. He lived the gangster’s dream, retiring at the peak of his power. He spent the rest of his years hosting mob royalty like Capone and Charles “Lucky” Luciano and at his Hot Springs, Arkansas, hideaway. But when he was at his peak, Madden’s personal driver was a young George Raft. Madden is the guy who steered Raft into acting.

Born George Ranft on Sept. 26, 1901, Raft grew up in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen and was a childhood friend of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel. Kicked out of the house by both his parents and grandparents, Raft dropped out of school at 12 and lived by his wits. For a very short time, Raft was a utility outfielder for the Eastern League in minor league baseball. He tried his hand at boxing at 15, competing under the name “Dutch Rauft.” Over the course of his two-year career, he held an unofficial record for knockouts, but sadly it was Dutch who went down for the count. That’s because Raft’s true talent lied in footwork. He’d been dancing at amusement parks and carnivals since he was a kid.

“George did the fastest and most exciting Charleston I ever saw,” Fred Astaire enthuses in George Raft, by Lewis Yablonsky. “I thought he was an extraordinary dancer.” The master of dance was moved to make that comment after seeing Raft perform at New York’s top speakeasy, the El Fay Club. Emceed by prohibition icon, singer Texas Guinan, the club was a favorite for New York social royalty, like the Vanderbilts and Astors. But their regular clientele leaned toward “gangsters with a certain polish,” like Arnold Rothstein and Lepke Buchalter, along with the city’s top safecrackers and bank robbers. It gave Raft a reputation as a connected guy, one which the FBI tracked throughout his career.

A Man with Connections

“I’ve never been locked up, I’ve never taken a drink, I never hurt anybody, and I gave all my money away,” Raft says in Stone Wallace’s book George Raft – The Man Who Would Be Bogart. “So how come I got this bum reputation?”

Professionally, Raft’s street cred exploded with every dance he mastered, stepping up to Broadway before leaving Hell’s Kitchen behind for the world of motion pictures at Madden’s advice. Raft took care of his pals when they went out to the West Coast. When his supporting role in Scarface led to a contract at Paramount and a starring role in Night After Night, Raft pushed to cast Mae West as his co-star in her film debut. Raft never had a bad word to say about anybody. His word carried weight, and he had a lot of friends, and friends of friends.

Raft worked with some of the best talent on his own journey to the matinee A-list. In one of his first film appearances, Taxi! (1932), he wins a dance contest against Cagney’s character and gets a sock on the jaw for a trophy. Raft did some fancy footwork for his fellow actor behind the scenes as well. In his autobiography, Cagney on Cagney, Cagney remembered his life had been threatened by the mob while he was president of the Screen Actors Guild. Raft had a sitdown with the gangsters on Cagney’s behalf, and the hit was called off. Raft also cut in when Gary Cooper stepped out with the wrong woman, and angered her mobster boyfriend.